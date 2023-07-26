Clare Dunn To Headline Prowers County Tornado Relief Benefit Concert In Lamar, Colorado On September 2, 2023





Country singer Clare Dunn will headline a benefit concert at the Prowers County Fairgrounds Arena on Saturday, September 2nd to help with recovery efforts after an EF-3 tornado destroyed the home of John and Myrna DuVall.On the afternoon of June 23rd, the DuValls lost everything they owned, including all barns, corrals, equipment, vehicles, some livestock and eight of their nine dogs when the tornado traveling at approximately 155 mph touched down 15 miles south of the town of Granada in southeastern Colorado. Fortunately, the DuValls survived without injuries by taking cover in their basement after receiving a call from the National Weather Service, advising them to drop everything and take shelter immediately. This tornado marks the strongest to touch down in Colorado since 2015 in Berthoud. Around $3,000,000 is estimated in damages for the DuValls. Local and statewide media outlets covered the story, including the Prowers Journal and Kiowa County Independent newspapers, KKTV 11 NEWS, and Denver's FOX21-NEWS, 7NEWS, and 9NEWS."Johnny and Myrna DuVall have always been friends and great neighbors to our family. We farm and ranch near them. They have always been there if my sister and I needed help with a tractor, or a pickup, or anything," says the singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, Dunn, who was raised on her parents' farm and cattle ranch in Two Buttes, just 30 miles away from the DuValls homestead."The first time I drove by their place after the tornado happened, I saw Johnny on the phone, sitting in a storage container where his barn had once been," Dunn says, heavily. "I couldn't believe it. It was all gone - unrecognizable - there was nothing left. It was devastating. I'm so happy to be a small part of this cause to help raise money for the DuValls."The online ticket link for the benefit, titled "DuVall Benefit Concert," is coming soon. Physical tickets will be available on August 11th at the box office of the Prowers County Fairgrounds and at select local locations (to be announced soon). V.I.P. opportunities will also be available soon.The local paper, the Prowers Journal, stated two wooden barns had been completely destroyed, with little evidence remaining other than the outline where they once stood. "A metal farm outbuilding was virtually gone, with only the twisted steel beam reinforcements remaining. The primary family house was completely destroyed, with only a part of an interior wall still in place. After impacting the family home, the tornado continued to the southeast," where it headed back into open countryside."This is a journey that no one wanted. But disaster brings out the best in people, particularly rural Americans and specifically the people of Prowers County and the surrounding area. Neighbors, friends and strangers flocked to what had been the DuValls farmstead on June 24th to help clean up and salvage items from the wreckage," explains Stan Brinkley, a retired District Court Judge living in Lamar, Colorado."One of the first to step up was Clare and her team, Christina Sharpe and Nathalie Baret. Clare immediately volunteered to do a free benefit concert and her team went to work," says Brinkley.The Prowers County Commissioners: Ron Cook; Tom Grasmick and Wendy Buxton Andrade threw the full weight of the county behind the clean up and the benefit concert. The Prowers County Fair Board, through its chairman Mark Carrigan has also given its full support. Furthermore, more than 60 friends and businesses have donated resources to assist in making the DuVall Benefit a reality."The DuVall Benefit Concert has also been blessed with local committee members, including Diane Pool, Gary Melcher, Ty Rushton, Tila Dunn and Joette DuVall," adds Brinkley. "Without these great citizens, this would not happen. September 2nd will be a great day for rural America as it comes together to support John and Myrna DuVall."Dunn, who splits her time between living in Two Buttes and Nashville, Tennessee, says, "The DuValls have always been a kind and giving family in our community - they were one of the first to show up in Holly, Colorado after a F4 tornado took out a huge swath of town. John and Myrna arrived with their heavy equipment full of diesel and ready to get to work cleaning up. I'm so thankful the community is giving back."The proceeds from the September 2nd concert will benefit storm survivors John and Myrna DuVall."Rural America is full of the most wonderful and generous people I've ever met, and that's not just because I was raised here," affirms Dunn. "There are so many people who've gotten involved in this benefit and poured their blood, sweat, tears, and cash into giving back. I encourage anyone who reads this, even if you can't attend the concert, please consider donating to one of the funds established for raising money. Even if it is just a couple bucks - it all adds up."Donations can also be made to the following businesses:Johnny and Myrna DuVall fund at Community State Bank, Lamar, COJohnny and Myrna DuVall fund at TBK Bank, Lamar, COThe DuVall Benefit Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with the beer garden opening at 4 p.m., and a BBQ dinner served at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under. All tickets will include the BBQ dinner and concert. For more information on tickets and the concert, visit www.claredunn.com/duvallbenefit for updates."I'm so honored to play such an important event that's close to my heart," says Dunn. "When it's your neighbor and community in need, you do whatever you can to help."Prowers County Fairgrounds is home to the Sand & Sage Round-up, a Lamar staple which has been around for 122 years and a favorite with locals. The 2023 Sand & Sage Round-up event features a PRSA rodeo, a concert by the Randy Rogers Band on August 11th, a carnival, vendors, food, drinks and more.



