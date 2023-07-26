David Byrne On 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend'







The acclaimed 2010 double-disc song cycle album of Here Lies Love gets its first vinyl release on August 11 to coincide with the 2023 Broadway production. It features performances by a dream cast drawn from the worlds of indie rock, alt-country, R&B, and pop, including Florence Welch, Cyndi Lauper, Steve Earle, Sharon Jones, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) David Byrne is the guest on the latest episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. He talks with O'Brien about his childhood, his early musical experiments, his time with Talking Heads, and the just-opened Broadway production of Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, featuring music by Byrne and Fatboy Slim. "I have learned to expect the unexpected from David Byrne," O'Brien says. "This is my dream come true." You can hear their conversation here on Spotify and Apple Podcasts:The acclaimed 2010 double-disc song cycle album of Here Lies Love gets its first vinyl release on August 11 to coincide with the 2023 Broadway production. It features performances by a dream cast drawn from the worlds of indie rock, alt-country, R&B, and pop, including Florence Welch, Cyndi Lauper, Steve Earle, Sharon Jones, Natalie Merchant, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson, St. Vincent, My Brightest Diamond, Nellie McKay, Martha Wainwright, Róisín Murphy, Santigold, and Byrne himself. "Ingenious," said the New York Times. "Insidiously infective songs."



