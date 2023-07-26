Say She She Announces Sophomore Record Silver - Out September 29, 2023









Since the release of their debut record Prism in 2022, fans across the globe have embraced Say She She's singular sound, solidifying their standing as a "staggeringly inventive" band to watch (The Guardian). Today's new single "Astral Plane" is a romantic venture into the world Say She She has so expertly crafted: fat basslines and honeyed grooves enveloped by slinky harmonies that rocket dramatically skywards.



Reflecting on the group's growth as writers, performers, and artists as they enter an all new phase of their artistry,







Other previously released songs from



Since the release of Prism, Say She She made their national TV debut on CBS Saturday, played a sold-out Brooklyn Steel with Daptone's breakout act Thee Sacred Souls in January, opened the '23 Central Park Summerstage season in May. They also just made their Glastonbury debut, performing three times in 24 hours. They've also emerged as darlings of tastemaker radio, performing sessions and receiving significant spins from the likes of KEXP, WFUV - who selected the group as featured performers in last year's annual Holiday Cheer event at the Beacon Theater - and WXPN, including a World Cafe Live performance.



Say She She is in the midst of their international Don't You Dare Stop summer tour, which includes the group's Hollywood Bowl debut in August with Chicano Batman and Portugal. The Man. See below for the full itinerary, and stay tuned for a fall headlining tour to be announced soon.



Pulled from their respective cities - Piya from London, Nya from DC, and Sabrina from NYC - the trio formed as they followed NYC's siren song to Manhattan's downtown dance floors, through the Lower East Side floorboards, and up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship coalesced.





SILVER TRACK LIST:

Reeling

Don't You Dare Stop

Astral Plane

C'est Si Bon

Entry Level

Passing Time

Think About It

Questions

Forget Me Not

Never Say Never

The Water

Echo In The Chamber

Bleeding Heart

Find A Way

NORMA

Silver



DON'T YOU DARE STOP SUMMER TOUR:

July 27 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis (USA)**

July 28 - Wicker Park Fest,

July 29 - Maha Festival, Omaha (USA)

July 31 -

August 3-4 - Pickathon Festival, Portland (USA)

August 6 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles (USA)*+

August 16 - Musikfestwochen, Winterthurer (Switzerland)

August 18 - Festival Chez Hubert, Brittany (France)

August 20 - Green Man Festival, Wales (UK)

August 22. - Bla, Oslo (Norway)

August 23 - Vega, Copenhagen Denmark)

August 24 - Faschiong, Stockholm (Sweden)

August 26 - Shambala Festival, Northamptonshire (UK)

August 28 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham(UK)

August 31 - Village Underground, London (UK)











* as support for St Paul & The Broken Bones

** with special guest, Abby Jeanne

*+ as support for Portugal The Man & Chicano Batman

^ as support for Shannon & The Clams. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In what continues to be a massive breakout year for disco-pop outfit Say She She, the group just announced that they will release their sophomore album Silver on September 29, 2023 on Karma Chief Records - 16 original sounds packed with discodelic funk and show stopping three part harmonies that sound like nothing else you've heard. Silver is a showcase for Sabrina Cunningham's classically trained vocal, Nya Gazelle Brown's whistle tones, and Piya Malik's smooth, funky voice influenced by years as an El Michels Affair staple feature and former backing singer for Chicano Batman. The trio's voices combine to form feverish, operatic, and entirely mesmerizing harmonies that capture the ecstasy of disco - evoking a distinct Studio 54 era nostalgia while imbuing political grit and global influences to create a sound and energy that is entirely their own.Since the release of their debut record Prism in 2022, fans across the globe have embraced Say She She's singular sound, solidifying their standing as a "staggeringly inventive" band to watch (The Guardian). Today's new single "Astral Plane" is a romantic venture into the world Say She She has so expertly crafted: fat basslines and honeyed grooves enveloped by slinky harmonies that rocket dramatically skywards.Reflecting on the group's growth as writers, performers, and artists as they enter an all new phase of their artistry, Silver is named for the element, known as the metal of self-confidence and the mirror of the soul. With an emphasis on their trademark global disco, Silver ranges from protest anthems to Hindi-flecked songwriting and feel-good disco-infused pop tracks, reminding listeners of the beauty in the world while asserting their respective identities as modern-femmes. Silver was largely written and recorded live to tape at Killion Sound studio in North Hollywood produced by Sergio Rios, guitarist of the funk and soul group Orgone. While analog recordings root Say She She's sound in a bedrock of tonal warmth, cutting the tracks live with their band (also members of Orgone) capture the magic of communal creativity in the moment. Reminiscent of the likes of Rotary Connection, Asha Puthli, Liquid Liquid, Grace Jones and Tom Tom Club, the record solidifies the groups previous forays into global disco, presenting them as fearless, fully-formed songwriters melding their disparate backgrounds into one glorious, dance-floor ready collective.Other previously released songs from Silver include lead single "Reeling," which went to #1 in KCRW's Top 10 charts and "C'est Si Bon," an upbeat summer anthem which took to the #1 spot on KCRW's Top 30, was featured on BBC6's A-list playlist, and is spinning on Alternative FM radio.Since the release of Prism, Say She She made their national TV debut on CBS Saturday, played a sold-out Brooklyn Steel with Daptone's breakout act Thee Sacred Souls in January, opened the '23 Central Park Summerstage season in May. They also just made their Glastonbury debut, performing three times in 24 hours. They've also emerged as darlings of tastemaker radio, performing sessions and receiving significant spins from the likes of KEXP, WFUV - who selected the group as featured performers in last year's annual Holiday Cheer event at the Beacon Theater - and WXPN, including a World Cafe Live performance.Say She She is in the midst of their international Don't You Dare Stop summer tour, which includes the group's Hollywood Bowl debut in August with Chicano Batman and Portugal. The Man. See below for the full itinerary, and stay tuned for a fall headlining tour to be announced soon.Pulled from their respective cities - Piya from London, Nya from DC, and Sabrina from NYC - the trio formed as they followed NYC's siren song to Manhattan's downtown dance floors, through the Lower East Side floorboards, and up to the rooftops of Harlem, where their friendship coalesced.SILVER TRACK LIST:ReelingDon't You Dare StopAstral PlaneC'est Si BonEntry LevelPassing TimeThink About ItQuestionsForget Me NotNever Say NeverThe WaterEcho In The ChamberBleeding HeartFind A WayNORMASilverDON'T YOU DARE STOP SUMMER TOUR:July 27 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis (USA)**July 28 - Wicker Park Fest, Chicago (USA)July 29 - Maha Festival, Omaha (USA)July 31 - Globe Hall, Denver (USA)August 3-4 - Pickathon Festival, Portland (USA)August 6 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles (USA)*+August 16 - Musikfestwochen, Winterthurer (Switzerland)August 18 - Festival Chez Hubert, Brittany (France)August 20 - Green Man Festival, Wales (UK)August 22. - Bla, Oslo (Norway)August 23 - Vega, Copenhagen Denmark)August 24 - Faschiong, Stockholm (Sweden)August 26 - Shambala Festival, Northamptonshire (UK)August 28 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham(UK)August 31 - Village Underground, London (UK) September 1 - End Of The Road Festival, Dorset (UK) September 2 - Manchester Psych Fest, Manchester (UK) September 3 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (UK) September 10 - Music At The Intersection, St. Louis (USA) September 22 - XPonential Music Festival, Camden (USA)﻿* as support for St Paul & The Broken Bones** with special guest, Abby Jeanne*+ as support for Portugal The Man & Chicano Batman^ as support for Shannon & The Clams.



