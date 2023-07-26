J Hus Debuts No 1 On UK Albums Chart With 'Beautiful And Brutal Yard'





November 6th - London, UK - The O2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a three-year hiatus, Beautiful and Brutal Yard, the third studio album from J Hus storms in and claims the #1 spot across The Albums Chart in the UK. Beautiful And Brutal Yard features a stellar line up of collaborators including Burna Boy, Popcaan, Jorja Smith, CB, Naira Marley, Villz and Boss Belly. Hus also released the TG Omori directed visual for his track " Militerian " Ft. Naira Marley.For anyone that might have missed him jumping on stage for Burna Boy's show recently, J Hus also gifted fans with the announce of his tour a few weeks back which will see him play at Dublin's 3Arena October 28th and end with two dates at London's The O2 November 5th & 6th. Full details below.The first release from the album " It's Crazy " earned Hus a Top 15 across the UK Singles Charts. If that wasn't enough, a mere few weeks later he came with the explosive " Who Told You " Ft. Drake which earned him the biggest first week streams of 18 million worldwide, and a #2 across the UK Singles Charts. And now with an album being praised by media across the board alongside a #1, Hus is just getting started.Named after the patois influenced slang term for home, the title is a reference to the two sides of Hus and his heart. It follows J Hus' sophomore effort Big Conspiracy - one of 2020's most critically lauded albums world-wide, which netted him a BRIT Award for Best British Male. His 2017 debut studio album Common Sense cemented him as a rap champ and innovator; and in between both albums, he nabbed multiple features on from some of the music industry's biggest artists, such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Skepta, and Dave.For Hus, all roads lead back to the music. Look close at the album title Beautiful and Brutal Yard and spot the acronym: baby. Whether it's brutal, beautiful or shuffling somewhere between the two, music is Hus' baby. On his third studio album, this has never been more clear and present. The stage is set. The man has many names - Uju Militer, The Farda, Ezmalay, The Ugliest (so named after his clothing brand of the same name). But there's only one J Hus. J Hus Tour October 2023:October 28th - Dublin, IE - 3ArenaOctober 30th - Glasgow, UK - OVO HydroNovember 1st - Manchester, UK - AO ArenaNovember 2nd - Birmingham, UK - Utilita ArenaNovember 5th - London, UK - The O2November 6th - London, UK - The O2



