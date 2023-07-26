Sevendust Release Music Video For "Superficial Drug'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With their latest single " Everything " moving up the Active Rock radio charts and just 3-days until their new album is available worldwide, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music from Truth Killer - the band's 14th studio album and first via Napalm Records."Superficial Drug" is an introspective rocker that showcases the band's dynamic approach to melody - something that has always been the backbone of Sevendust's signature sound. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - reunited with director J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the third time to create visuals to support Truth Killer. The video features the band performing as cloaked figures representing "superficial drugs" try and overtake the band.From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic Sevendust sound of "Fence," the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut."Truth Killer," "No Revolution" and " Holy Water " combine elements of the classic Sevendust sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcases the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.The first song released was the album closer "Fence" that was accompanied by a claymation music video directed and animated by Ollie Jones. The band also released two other music videos directed by J.T. Ibanez - one for the current single " Everything " and one for the fan favorite "Holy Water." Producer, friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette returns to produce Truth Killer which is available for pre-order in multiple configurations here: https://lnk.to/Sevendust-TruthKiller.With a reputation as being one of the best live bands and recently making headlines as the band you "don't ever, ever, ever want to go on after," Sevendust is getting ready to begin a long run of tour dates to support Truth Killer. The tour resumes in August with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH.The band also recently announced the Machine Killer Tour - a co-headline run with Static-X - that is a reunion run that is over two decades in the making kicking off in October. As a band who loves to bring the music to their fans live, 2023/2024 will be busy years for Sevendust. More information on all upcoming tour dates and ticket and VIP info can be found here: https://sevendust.com/pages/tour.Watch the new music video here:



