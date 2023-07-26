Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/07/2023

Chris Gardner Scores Television Debut of "Second Time Around" On Beyond Billboard Hits KGCS-TV Joplin

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer Songwriter Chris Gardner scores the television debut of his "Second Time Around" music video on KGCS-TV (Missouri Southern State University). Chris shares, "I can only begin to tell you how good it feels to be associated with this program. Beyond Billboard Hits is a service to southern Missouri's television audience, the university's students, artists like myself and being digital it reaches international markets."

Second Time Around is about a couple that broke up that have the urge to reunite but can it work out? Gardner's skill with lyrics united his all star Houston based band combined with the creative works of Relaxing Blues Productions brings this story to life.

Chris's previous songs have charted for weeks at a time at #1 and almost everything released lands within the top ten (Roots Music Report tracking service). Chris is currently recording at Wire Road Studios with Andy Bradley at the helm with Paul English (piano) and Rankin Peters (bass). The new EP is scheduled late summer, early fall release.






