Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 27/07/2023

Mya Added To Perform At AHF's AIDS Walk Atlanta

Mya Added To Perform At AHF's AIDS Walk Atlanta

Hot Songs Around The World

Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
176 entries in 15 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
189 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
661 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
762 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
489 entries in 25 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
172 entries in 18 charts
People
Libianca
226 entries in 17 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
212 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mya is using her star power to shine a spotlight on the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS. Mya will join Ashanti to perform at the 32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run presented by AHF Pharmacy.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, hosts the event which raises more than $1 million each year for 11 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations. The day will start with a 5K walk/run and culminate with a music festival featuring performances by Mya and Ashanti. Past AIDS Walk Atlanta artists have included Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Monica, Sevyn Streeter, Wale, and Trina.

WHAT: 32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run
WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2023
WHERE: Piedmont Park (Active Oval), 400 Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA

The 2023 benefitting organizations include the following:
AID Atlanta
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
A Vision for Hope
Antioch Urban Ministries
Bridge of Light
Center for Black Women's Wellness
Front Runners Atlanta
Georgia Equality
NAESM
Recovery Consultants of Atlanta
Status: Home

"This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 11 worthy organizations," stated Dawn Averill, AHF Atlanta regional director. "AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS."
To register for the event, create a team, or join a team, visit aidswalkatlanta.org.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0214200 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003972053527832 secs