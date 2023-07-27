Mya Added To Perform At AHF's AIDS Walk Atlanta





To register for the event, create a team, or join a team, visit aidswalkatlanta.org. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mya is using her star power to shine a spotlight on the ongoing fight against HIV/AIDS. Mya will join Ashanti to perform at the 32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K Run presented by AHF Pharmacy.AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world's largest nonprofit HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, hosts the event which raises more than $1 million each year for 11 Atlanta-based HIV/AIDS service organizations. The day will start with a 5K walk/run and culminate with a music festival featuring performances by Mya and Ashanti. Past AIDS Walk Atlanta artists have included Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Monica, Sevyn Streeter, Wale, and Trina.WHAT: 32nd Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival and 5K RunWHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2023WHERE: Piedmont Park (Active Oval), 400 Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USAThe 2023 benefitting organizations include the following:AID AtlantaAIDS Healthcare FoundationA Vision for HopeAntioch Urban MinistriesBridge of LightCenter for Black Women's WellnessFront Runners AtlantaGeorgia EqualityNAESMRecovery Consultants of AtlantaStatus: Home"This annual event offers a time to create a greater awareness of the impact of HIV and AIDS on the local Atlanta community as well as an opportunity to bring together thousands of individuals from across the region to raise critical funds for these 11 worthy organizations," stated Dawn Averill, AHF Atlanta regional director. "AHF is proud to present this event as one of the many ways that we educate and empower the local community to join the fight against HIV and AIDS."To register for the event, create a team, or join a team, visit aidswalkatlanta.org.



