PDX LIVE Returns To Pioneer Courthouse Square With 11 Shows In August

Tickets are currently on sale. Find and purchase tickets to the whole series at pdx-live.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This August, the outdoor concert series PDX LIVE returns with 11 shows in historic Pioneer Courthouse Square, the place where Portland comes together. Kicking off August 9 with a show headlined by The Mountain Goats and Blitzen Trapper opening, PDX LIVE brings a variety internationally acclaimed artists to the Rose City, and has sold out three of the shows to-date: beabadoobee, who recently toured with Taylor Swift; Japanese Breakfast, who's lead singer Michelle Zauner is also a critically acclaimed memoirist from Eugene; and The Flaming Lips, which was the first to sell out and will be playing their iconic 2002 album, "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots."Pioneer Courthouse Square is an iconic urban space recognized as one of the best squares and plazas in the world by the Project for Public Spaces. It will transform into a 3,000-person music venue in the heart of Downtown Portland, and concert-goers will experience a distinctly Portland summer vibe as the shows go from daylight through sunset. The space is acoustically special because it slopes into a half-bowl amphitheater with stadium-like seating design that aids with live sound reinforcement. It is surrounded on all sides by iconic buildings, suggesting it's living room tag, but with enough space in between for the space not to be engulfed by sound."PDX LIVE embodies the mission of The Square to be the foundation of a diverse and thriving downtown Portland, and True West has been creative and visionary to make these events a reality," said Courtney Posey, president of the board of trustees for Pioneer Courthouse Square. "Last year's concerts drew in more than 40,000 residents and visitors who enjoyed live music on beautiful summer nights. This year, we're looking forward to once again bringing the community together and claiming these moments in Downtown Portland."The show schedule is as follows:Wednesday, August 9 - The Mountain Goats / Blitzen Trapper, ticketsThursday, August 10 - beabadoobee / Growing Pains, tickets (SOLD OUT)Friday, August 11 - Explosions in the Sky, ticketsSaturday, August 12 - Descendents / Dillinger Four / Mean Jeans, ticketsSunday, August 13 - Alex G / Black Belt Eagle Scout, ticketsTuesday, August 15 - Patti Smith and Her Band, ticketsWednesday, August 16 - Tegan and Sara / Mae Martin / Deep Sea Diver, ticketsThursday, August 17 - Greensky Bluegrass / The Wood Brothers, ticketsSaturday, August 19 - Japanese Breakfast / Built to Spill, tickets (SOLD OUT)Tuesday, August 22 - The Flaming Lips, tickets (SOLD OUT)Thursday, August 24 - Fleet Foxes / Uwade, tickets"This concert series is significant for Portland. As a music venue, artists enjoy performing at The Square because it's unlike any other summer series or festival," said Travis Labbe, president of True West, "All 11 headliners have a strong following and we have four local acts booked as support. When we inquire with artists, PDX LIVE is a series we're proud to offer and produce. As the only outdoor concert series in the city, PDX Live at Pioneer Square is a moment for Portland to be in the sun creatively, and to show that the spirit of this city is alive and well."Pedestrian counts are closely monitored by Downtown Portland Clean & Safe, and were up 64 percent from March to June 2022 over the previous year. Results for 2023 are pending, but three of the 11 most populated locations for pedestrians in Portland attach to The Square on its NW, NE, and SW corners."I am thrilled to see the vibrant energy of downtown Portland come alive with the PDX LIVE concerts in Pioneer Courthouse Square. This wonderful event not only brings our community together but also showcases the rich diversity of artistic talent that Portland is renowned for," states Commissioner Dan Ryan, who leads Culture and Livability in his role with the City of Portland. "These live concerts uplift our spirits and contribute to the growth of a thriving downtown, making it a place where people from all walks of life can connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories."Tickets are currently on sale. Find and purchase tickets to the whole series at pdx-live.com.



