Jacquees To Headline Concert At Stereo Garden In Long Island, NY





The artist lineup includes some of the hottest names in the industry, including Love & Hip Hop's MariahLynn and Grafh, R&B soulstress Tina Yao, and Latin Artists Bella Barbaro and Tobias. The concert will be hosted by Hot 97's DJ Drewski, known for his talent for discovering artists and bringing the vibe that keeps the crowd going all night long.



Jacquees, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic live performances, will bring the house down with his signature blend of R&B and hip-hop. Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest singles, including "At The Club" and "You," as well as new material from his latest album, "Sincerely For You."



We just made a deal with



Tommy Gucciardo from Ticketbash.com chimed in to express his excitement. "We are thrilled to welcome the King of R&B to Long Island! This upcoming night promises to be an exciting event, filled with incredible energy that



A portion of the concert ticket sales proceeds will be dedicated to supporting Angels of Long Island. By attending this event, not only will you enjoy an incredible performance, but you will also contribute to the meaningful work carried out by Angels of Long Island in the community. Your participation will help empower individuals in need, assisting them in overcoming poverty and leading prosperous lives.

To attend the concert, get your tickets at https://ticketbash.com/jacquees. It's an event you don't want to miss.



Stereo Garden is a premier venue in Long Island, NY, hosting some of the most significant music events in recent years. Known for its high energy and electrifying performances,



Ticketbash.com is a leading online ticketing company dedicated to providing the ultimate ticket-purchasing experience where we make memories affordable. With a user-friendly platform, Ticketbash.com makes finding and purchasing tickets to concerts, sporting events, and other live performances easy. From local shows to international superstars, Ticketbash.com has tickets to suit all preferences and budgets. With excellent customer service and competitive pricing, Ticketbash.com is the go-to source for all your ticketing needs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The excitement is building up as renowned R&B singer Jacquees is all set to headline a concert at Stereo Garden on August 10th. The event, produced by Ticketbash.com and Tier1 Models and powered by Dolce Aesthetics, 1800 Liquors, and Celebrity Sports Entertainment, promises an unforgettable evening of exhilarating performances, top-notch music, and non-stop entertainment.The artist lineup includes some of the hottest names in the industry, including Love & Hip Hop's MariahLynn and Grafh, R&B soulstress Tina Yao, and Latin Artists Bella Barbaro and Tobias. The concert will be hosted by Hot 97's DJ Drewski, known for his talent for discovering artists and bringing the vibe that keeps the crowd going all night long.Jacquees, known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic live performances, will bring the house down with his signature blend of R&B and hip-hop. Fans can expect to hear some of his biggest singles, including "At The Club" and "You," as well as new material from his latest album, "Sincerely For You."We just made a deal with Stereo Garden, and we're going to do an R&B show that is being headlined by Jacquees, a guy whose talent is off the charts," said Vincent Grieco from Ticketbash.com. "We are moving in a solid direction to start promoting some of these acts and artists, we are excited about Jacquees."Tommy Gucciardo from Ticketbash.com chimed in to express his excitement. "We are thrilled to welcome the King of R&B to Long Island! This upcoming night promises to be an exciting event, filled with incredible energy that Jacquees brings and featuring other amazing talents who will perform alongside him."A portion of the concert ticket sales proceeds will be dedicated to supporting Angels of Long Island. By attending this event, not only will you enjoy an incredible performance, but you will also contribute to the meaningful work carried out by Angels of Long Island in the community. Your participation will help empower individuals in need, assisting them in overcoming poverty and leading prosperous lives.To attend the concert, get your tickets at https://ticketbash.com/jacquees. It's an event you don't want to miss.Stereo Garden is a premier venue in Long Island, NY, hosting some of the most significant music events in recent years. Known for its high energy and electrifying performances, Stereo Garden has become a must-visit destination for music lovers.Ticketbash.com is a leading online ticketing company dedicated to providing the ultimate ticket-purchasing experience where we make memories affordable. With a user-friendly platform, Ticketbash.com makes finding and purchasing tickets to concerts, sporting events, and other live performances easy. From local shows to international superstars, Ticketbash.com has tickets to suit all preferences and budgets. With excellent customer service and competitive pricing, Ticketbash.com is the go-to source for all your ticketing needs.



