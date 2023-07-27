"Chris Redding Celebrates Neurodiversity In His Highly Anticipated Album "Visions Of Sounds"





https://linktr.ee/chrisredding New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed recording artist, songwriter, and producer Chris Redding, known for his eclectic fusion sound, recently unveiled his upcoming third studio album, "Visions of Sounds." Set to be released in late August 2023, this ethereal exploration into the captivating realm of ambient chant will make history as a pioneering hip-hop ambient fusion album created for neurodiverse listeners.Redding's disruptive contributions to music is rooted in his commitment to pushing creative boundaries and challenging conventional notions in popular culture. Redding consciously utilized sound frequencies to resonate with neurodivergent listeners, reflecting his personal journey as a member of a neurodiverse family. Diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 13 and experiencing auditory and visual aspects of synesthesia, Redding has firsthand knowledge of the challenges and misconceptions faced by individuals with neurodivergent traits. His son's diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) further fuels his commitment to creating a world that embraces different neurotypes."Growing up, I didn't always feel accepted or understood in certain environments. My mind was constantly exploding with ideas and audiovisual expressions of bright & colorful sounds. It was often equated with being disruptive in a negative way rather than a creative way. Now, as a parent of a neurodivergent child, I want to make sure that I always support my son in his differences and continue to advocate for him and the neurodivergent community. I want people to know that "different" is more than ok. Our differences are what make us who we are and this album is a reflection of that." says Redding.With a title that pays homage to Redding's synesthetic experiences, "Visions of Sounds," is set to captivate audiences with its innovative approach to sound and storytelling. Drawing inspiration from the influential album " Seeing Sounds " by Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D., Redding skillfully blends ambient soundscapes with captivating beats, chants and spiritual undertones; creating a unique fusion that transcends the boundaries of traditional hip-hop and ambient chant.With this album, Redding hopes to promote inclusivity and love for all individuals, encouraging acceptance of differences. "By incorporating stimming sounds, vocal echolalia, repetitive patterns, and other identifying behaviors associated with neurodivergence I want to challenge societal norms and celebrate the beauty of diversity" says Redding. Through "Visions of Sounds," he aims to create a space where every listener can immerse themselves in the healing and transformative power of music."Visions of Sounds" features collaborations with acclaimed producers such as Jimmy Nu-soul, Dnaao, Nathan Mitchell, Jean Marc and Grammy award winners Karl Rubin and Dubba-AA. The album also features artists Young Garah, Mekanism, Michelle Jones, Lisa Kinney Winans and more. Fans can listen to the album on Spotify and Apple Music, joining Redding's mission to support neurodiversity and foster inclusion for all. The album is available for pre-order at the link below.About Chris Redding:Chris Redding is an award-winning recording artist, songwriter, producer, and tech entrepreneur.He is the founder of Let's Talk Innovation, digital mentorship platform for tech founders, innovators, musicians and investors.Redding established the independent label Pangea Tribe Music Group in 2012 alongside Grammy award winning Artist/Producer, Dubba AA and Young Garah. He released his debut album " The World Is Yours " and later gained critical acclaim with his solo sophomore album, "Dangerous Vanity."Redding is the protégé of the late Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Webby award winning icon, Allee Willis. Willis is known for her iconic hits such as " September " by Earth Wind and Fire and "I'll Be There For You" by The Rembrandts, widely known as the theme song for the hit tv show "Friends." Together, Redding and Willis produced hits like "I Feel Blessed" and "Child Star."https://www.instagram.com/Chris_Redding_https://linktr.ee/chrisredding



