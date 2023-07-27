Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 27/07/2023

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Minogue may be preparing to ride her "Vegas High!"
Ahead of her new album, "Tension," the hitmker has continued to tease her arrival in Sin City for a new concert residency.

In a new social media post, Minogue states that she "very possibly" may be launching a Las Vegas residency. The post includes a compilation of interview clips with Andy Cohen, Kelly Clarkson, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager in which Minogue hints at the residency.

"There is a song on my album called 'Vegas High' and that's all I'm saying," Minogue says in the video compilation. Watch the full Instagram Reel below!

Minogue, whose "Padam Padam" single has gone viral throughout the summer, will be making her Vegas residency debut. The engagement would also mark her first extended period of time playing in North America in over a decade. The "Aphrodite: Les Folies Tour" was her last time playing the U.S.
Her global viral sensation and song of the summer, 'Padam Padam', was released in May this year and has since accumulated over 44 million global streams and spent four weeks in the UK top 10.

Kylie's highly anticipated brand-new studio album, 'Tension', will be released on September 22. The album is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes.






