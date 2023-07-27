Be Your Own Pet Share New Single From Forthcoming Album 'Mommy'



11/18 - The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On August 25 Nashville's Be Your Own Pet will release their long-awaited new album Mommy via Third Man Records.Today they tease the LP with a new single, the thunderous "Big Trouble." The song is a siren-laden jam where front-woman Jemina Pearl insists on her own emotions and reality."I live in a country that has taken away the basic human right to an abortion and then has the audacity to ask 'why are you so angry?,'" says Pearl. "'Big Trouble' is about how the daily injustices are all connected to the overarching societal issues of living in a patriarchy." Be Your Own Pet also share a gory album trailer for Mommy - watch the cinematic masterpiece now here: Be Your Own Pet made a triumphant return to both the stage and airwaves this past year after nearly 15 years apart. They re-introduced themselves with the critically-acclaimed "Hand Grenade," (which Rolling Stone labeled "incendiary") followed by "Worship the Whip" and most recently "Goodtime!."The video for that song was filmed across the band's three sold-out shows in London earlier this summer, and gives a sneak peek into a Be Your Own Pet performance, which are legendary for being raucously high-energy. Fans will get to experience it live via BYOP's upcoming Teenage Heaven Fall Tour. Tickets are on sale now here and all dates are listed below.Following a whirlwind two-year career in the late 00's that saw Be Your Own Pet, just four teenagers at the time, release two records (via Thurston Moore's Ecstatic Peace in the US and XL Recordings in the UK), become magazine cover stars, and play to ravenous sold-out crowds around the world, it became clear that the flame burned too quickly and they needed to call it quits.Now, a decade and a half later, the band haven't skipped a beat, as evidenced by shows supporting Jack White, a massive SXSW return and now their long-awaited new album. The album was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly."For better or worse, we all were slapped in the face that it wasn't as easy on our own," Stein says of their hiatus. "We were all moderately successful, but nobody found that Be Your Own Pet chemistry." The bond returned the very first day the band stepped back into rehearsal, which is also when they began writing the new album. And while Pearl had previously fitted lyrics into the others' songs, this time she brought her own song ideas into the writing room for Mommy."Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control," Pearl says. "It's a reclamation of myself." Bolstering the group's patented garage punk ferocity with matured songwriting, inspired musicianship, and a fervor to claim their space and define their future, Mommy signals a much-anticipated reunion of one of the most iconic bands from the '00s.Mommy is available to pre-order now on standard black vinyl, limited edition Living Dead Green indie colored vinyl (alternative cover), limited edition Reagan's Spew Vinyl Me Please colored vinyl, limited edition Brain Damage Blue Urban Outfitters colored vinyl + CD.Tour Dates:8/20 - Broadcast - Glasgow, FC8/22 - The Key Club - Leeds, UK8/23 - Thekla - Bristol, UK8/24 - Concord 2 - Brighton, UK8/26 - All Points East - London, UK8/27 - Rock en Seine - Paris, FR8/29 - Rough Trade East - London, UK8/30 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham, UK8/31 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK9/16 - Third Man Records Blue Room - Nashville, TN10/18 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC10/19 - Union Stage - Washington, DC10/21 - Elsewhere Hall - Brooklyn, NY10/22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA10/23 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH10/24 - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI10/25 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL10/27 - The Back Room at Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI10/29 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY11/8 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA11/9 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA11/11 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA11/12 - Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA11/14- Harlow's - Sacramento, CA11/16 - Star Theater - Portland, OR11/17- Neumos - Seattle, WA11/18 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC



