Evelyn Rubio To Open Concert For Blues Great Eric Gales

Continually on the move that sexy, sassy, singer sax player Evelyn Rubio inks two incredible performances with an up coming Dolby Atmos Ready single almost here.On July 29th Evelyn will open for blues great Eric Gales in Humble Texas and then on August 3rd she will be on stage with the Richard Brown Orchestra at the Grand Teton Music Festival.Evelyn comments, "Performing on the same bill as Eric Gales is a thrill, the man is incredible.Then being a part of the "Celebration The Music of Motown" with so many top rated artists and musicians is equally exciting. Plus my new soon to be released single written by veteran songwriter Al Staehely "Because I Want To" will be completed in MP3, WAV and the new Dolby Atmos Audio format.Finally there are two more performance dates just added. One at the Last Concert Cafe and the other at The Big Easy both in Houston." In 2016 Evelyn Rubio's album " Hombres " reached #1, #3 and #6 on Billboard, her "Port Isabel" music video climbed to #1 on the syndicated Global Smooth Jazz radio network in 2022 along with Evelyn's original sax being inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame museum that same year.




