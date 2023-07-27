Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/07/2023

Evelyn Rubio To Open Concert For Blues Great Eric Gales

Hot Songs Around The World

Last Night
Morgan Wallen
189 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
660 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
762 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
488 entries in 25 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
171 entries in 18 charts
People
Libianca
226 entries in 17 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
175 entries in 15 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
212 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continually on the move that sexy, sassy, singer sax player Evelyn Rubio inks two incredible performances with an up coming Dolby Atmos Ready single almost here.
On July 29th Evelyn will open for blues great Eric Gales in Humble Texas and then on August 3rd she will be on stage with the Richard Brown Orchestra at the Grand Teton Music Festival.
Evelyn comments, "Performing on the same bill as Eric Gales is a thrill, the man is incredible.
Then being a part of the "Celebration The Music of Motown" with so many top rated artists and musicians is equally exciting. Plus my new soon to be released single written by veteran songwriter Al Staehely "Because I Want To" will be completed in MP3, WAV and the new Dolby Atmos Audio format.

Finally there are two more performance dates just added. One at the Last Concert Cafe and the other at The Big Easy both in Houston." In 2016 Evelyn Rubio's album "Hombres" reached #1, #3 and #6 on Billboard, her "Port Isabel" music video climbed to #1 on the syndicated Global Smooth Jazz radio network in 2022 along with Evelyn's original sax being inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame museum that same year. Evelyn Rubio - Houston's Singer + Saxophonist Official Site






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0210991 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0063459873199463 secs