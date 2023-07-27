The Five Best Songs To Play On Your First Date

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) First dates can be a little bit scary, and you just want to get it right. Whether you're hoping to find the one or you're just in the process of dating around, there is nothing worse than a terrible first date. You take the time to plan, prepare, get dressed up, and meet this person for what will hopefully be a great time. But don't forget to think about the little things.

One of those little things you might want to think about is the music you play in the background. You can just listen to the radio, but some people prefer to be a little bit more strategic with their music choices. You might choose something that feels romantic or something that amps up the adventure of a first date.

In this guide, we share the five best songs you can play on your first date and some tips for choosing those songs!

Choosing the Best Songs to Play on a First Date

You might have a vast taste in music, but when it comes to planning your first date playlist, there are a lot of details that you might want to think about. For example, are you hoping to set a romantic mood, or are you trying to keep it casual? Whether you met this date on a place like The League dating app or you were set up by friends, you still want to get it right.

As you start thinking about the music you want to play in the background, consider some of these things:

The mood

Date location

Date events or activities

Desired outcomes

Tastes in music

You can play any music you want to, but you also want to have your background music plans on hand for just the right moment. Here are five great songs to have on your date playlist.

1. First Date

If you're looking for a fun one that perfectly fits the theme, why not go with First Date by Blink 182? You both will likely benefit from the lighthearted lyrics that are all about going on a first date. This is the song you should play early on, maybe to break the ice. With words that talk about first date nerves and getting ready to even talk about holding hands, it's a perfect fit on this list.

2. I Gotta Feeling

Another fun one that can set the tone for a great first date is I Gotta Feeling by the Black Eyed Peas. This song is all about being positive about your first date and hoping it turns out great in the end. It has a great beat and some really great lyrics to go with it. It makes a great dancing song, but it will work just fine as background music to set the tone. Maybe you will have a feeling too!

3. Kiss Me

If the date is going really well and you want to add some romance or drop some hints for a goodnight kiss, this is a great one. Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer is a classic romance song where the singer tells their date to kiss them. The entirety of the song is about a romantic evening together that also comes with a kiss. It's not assuming you will get lucky, but it still brings some romance to your first date.

4. I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing

Turn up the romance to 100% with this sweet song by Aerosmith. I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing is all about taking it all in. While this song is really typically for a deeper connection, it can still make great background music for your date. The song speaks of commitment and just wanting to be together and cherish the moments. If you're dating to find your one and only, then this song is a winner.

5. Happy Man

The Song Happy Man by Jungle speaks of new beginnings and starting fresh. That thought alone is what makes it a great possibility for your first date music. It comes from a troubled place of someone who just wants to be happy. This first date just might lead to that road of happiness you've been looking for.

Final Thoughts

If you want to set the mood on your first date, find some great songs that will put out great vibes and bring a little romance to your time together. You can also keep it simple and just play music from your favorite genre but try to remember to be respectful of your date in doing so. Use the music to set the tone for your date, and have a great time!