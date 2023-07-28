Drummer Bob Holz To Release New Album "Holz-Stathis: Collaborative"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz Fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz will release his sixth album for MVD Audio on September 8, 2023. The record is titled "Holz-Stathis: Collaborative." Joining Bob Holz on the album are John McLaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones, Randy Brecker, Elliott Yamin, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Brandon Fields, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Ric Fierabracci, Jamie Glaser, Ada Rovatti, Karen Briggs, Diana Moreira Purim, Ben Shepherd and Frank Stepanek.The album features twelve new original tunes penned by Holz, Steinway and Brown. Rob Stathis is the Executive Producer. The album is recorded and mixed by multiplatinum sound engineer Dennis Moody.Two vocalists are featured on "Holz-Stathis:Collaborative." Elliott Yamin who placed third on American Idol sings a hip hop meets jazz tune penned by Dean Brown and Holz. Diana Moreira Purim sings a Brazilian jazz fusion tune titled "Island Sun Love," written by Steinway and Holz.Bob has released a new video featuring Darryl Jones bassist in the Rolling Stones and vocalist Elliott Yamin. It was shot at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, CA and is a cover tune of "Make Me Smile" by Chicago.Watch the video: https://youtu.be/46zVFDa3VtcAs a drummer, Bob Holz has made a significant mark in the jazz world and here he expands his love of latin jazz fusion rhythms by teaming up with Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira, Alex Acuna(Weather Report) and Joey Heredia. This album exemplifies Holz's reputation as one of the top players in jazz and fusion. In the past Bob Holz has played and recorded with Larry Coryell, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke and Randy Brecker. Bob Holz endorses Paiste cymbals, Canopus Drums and Ahead Drumstics.




