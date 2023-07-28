James Blake Releases New Single "Loading" Today



As he prepares for the release of his sixth album, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Mercury Music Prize and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has shared a new single entitled " Loading " available now. Loading " is the second single from Blake's highly anticipated sixth studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, which will be released on September 8th via Republic Records/Polydor/Universal Music. The full tracklisting can be found below.Highlighting the intricacies and nuances of James' signature style, " Loading " represents yet another artistic leap forward with its immersive production and irresistible refrain. Blake recently set the stage for Playing Robots Into Heaven with single "Big Hammer", (which samples The Ragga Twins), and the accompanying music video directed by Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo).Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart - James' highest charting album in the UK to date - and will see James once again return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days. It will also nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Ronda INTL which kicked off in LA last March and arrived in London earlier this month. All the CMYK events over the past year have sold out within minutes and have featured appearances from special guests including The Ragga Twins, Steve Lacy, Channel Tres, HAii and more.To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, James will be embarking on a headline international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18th it will see James travel to his home town in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28th, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19th. See below for full list of dates.Tickets are available to purchase now at www.jamesblakemusic.comPLAYING ROBOTS INTO HEAVEN TRACKLISTING:Asking To BreakLoadingTell MeFall BackHe's Been WonderfulBig HammerI Want You To KnowNight SkyFire The EditorIf You Can Hear MePlaying Robots Into HeavenJAMES BLAKE 2023 TOUR DATES:Sep 18 Milan, ItalySep 21 Brussels, BelgiumSep 20 Paris, FranceSep 22 Paris, FranceSep 24 Berlin, Germany UFO im VelodromSep 26 Tilburg, Netherlands 013Sep 28 London, UK Alexandra PalaceOct 3 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola RoxyOct 5 Queens, NY Knockdown CenterOct 6 Queens, NY Knockdown CenterOct 9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at FenwayOct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada L'OlympiaOct 12 Toronto, ON, Canada RebelOct 14 Chicago, IL Aragon BallroomOct 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic TheaterOct 19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever CemeteryThe GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century.He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and Dave's We're All Alone In This Together, as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade - to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on Travis Scott's epic ASTROWORLD and " King's Dead " with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future from the chart-dominating Black Panther: The Album. The latter not only went triple-platinum, but it also earned Blake his first GRAMMY Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance."Simultaneously, James emerged as pop's most celebrated outlier with his dynamic solo output. He introduced a singular sound on 2011's James Blake. Awarding the record a rare 9.0-out-of-10 score, Pitchfork crowned it one of "Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010-2014)." On its heels, the 2013 Overgrown illustrated his rare magnetic ability to align the likes of Brian Eno and RZA on the same project. It notably received the 2013 Mercury Prize and secured Blake's "Best New Artist" nomination at the GRAMMY® Awards. After 2016's The Colour In Anything, he reached new critical and commercial peaks with Assume Form during 2019. It bowed at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest entry to date. Beyond clocking 300 million cumulative streams in under a year, it garnered the GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Alternative Album" and graced "Best of 2019" lists for outlets including Time Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, DJ Booth, and Esquire. Since then, Blake has treated fans to Instagram live performances, new music sneak peaks and two critically acclaimed EPs; Before and Covers. The artist entertained fans through COVID-19, while live music was put on hold. James released his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart in October 2021, debuting at #4 on the UK charts and receiving mass critical acclaim. He has recently collaborated with Metro Boomin for the Spider-Verse soundtrack on tracks " Hummingbird " and "Nonviolent Communication" ft. A$AP Rocky & 21 Savage.As he prepares for the release of his sixth album, James Blake's shadow over popular music only continues to grow.



