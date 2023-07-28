Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 28/07/2023

James Blake Releases New Single "Loading" Today

Hot Songs Around The World

Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
175 entries in 15 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
189 entries in 12 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
660 entries in 28 charts
Calm Down
Rema
762 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
488 entries in 25 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
171 entries in 18 charts
People
Libianca
226 entries in 17 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
178 entries in 7 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
212 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Mercury Music Prize and GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer James Blake has shared a new single entitled "Loading" available now.
"Loading" is the second single from Blake's highly anticipated sixth studio album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, which will be released on September 8th via Republic Records/Polydor/Universal Music. The full tracklisting can be found below.

Highlighting the intricacies and nuances of James' signature style, "Loading" represents yet another artistic leap forward with its immersive production and irresistible refrain.

Blake recently set the stage for Playing Robots Into Heaven with single "Big Hammer", (which samples The Ragga Twins), and the accompanying music video directed by Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo).

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart - James' highest charting album in the UK to date - and will see James once again return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days. It will also nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Ronda INTL which kicked off in LA last March and arrived in London earlier this month. All the CMYK events over the past year have sold out within minutes and have featured appearances from special guests including The Ragga Twins, Steve Lacy, Channel Tres, HAii and more.

To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, James will be embarking on a headline international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18th it will see James travel to his home town in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28th, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19th. See below for full list of dates.
Tickets are available to purchase now at www.jamesblakemusic.com

PLAYING ROBOTS INTO HEAVEN TRACKLISTING:
Asking To Break
Loading
Tell Me
Fall Back
He's Been Wonderful
Big Hammer
I Want You To Know
Night Sky
Fire The Editor
If You Can Hear Me
Playing Robots Into Heaven

JAMES BLAKE 2023 TOUR DATES:
Sep 18 Milan, Italy
Sep 21 Brussels, Belgium
Sep 20 Paris, France
Sep 22 Paris, France
Sep 24 Berlin, Germany UFO im Velodrom
Sep 26 Tilburg, Netherlands 013
Sep 28 London, UK Alexandra Palace
Oct 3 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy
Oct 5 Queens, NY Knockdown Center
Oct 6 Queens, NY Knockdown Center
Oct 9 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Oct 10 Montreal, QC, Canada L'Olympia
Oct 12 Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel
Oct 14 Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Oct 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic Theater
Oct 19 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery

The GRAMMY Award-winning UK singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer unassumingly operates as the enigmatic engine behind some of the most influential albums of the 21st century.

He produced choice cuts on Frank Ocean's Blonde, Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. and Dave's We're All Alone In This Together, as well as JAY-Z's 4:44 and Beyoncé's Lemonade - to which he also lent his voice in both cases. Feature appearances span "Stop Trying to Be God" with Stevie Wonder and Kid Cudi on Travis Scott's epic ASTROWORLD and "King's Dead" with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future from the chart-dominating Black Panther: The Album. The latter not only went triple-platinum, but it also earned Blake his first GRAMMY Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance."

Simultaneously, James emerged as pop's most celebrated outlier with his dynamic solo output. He introduced a singular sound on 2011's James Blake. Awarding the record a rare 9.0-out-of-10 score, Pitchfork crowned it one of "Top 100 Albums of the Decade So Far (2010-2014)." On its heels, the 2013 Overgrown illustrated his rare magnetic ability to align the likes of Brian Eno and RZA on the same project. It notably received the 2013 Mercury Prize and secured Blake's "Best New Artist" nomination at the GRAMMY® Awards. After 2016's The Colour In Anything, he reached new critical and commercial peaks with Assume Form during 2019. It bowed at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his highest entry to date. Beyond clocking 300 million cumulative streams in under a year, it garnered the GRAMMY® nomination for "Best Alternative Album" and graced "Best of 2019" lists for outlets including Time Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Billboard, DJ Booth, and Esquire. Since then, Blake has treated fans to Instagram live performances, new music sneak peaks and two critically acclaimed EPs; Before and Covers. The artist entertained fans through COVID-19, while live music was put on hold.

James released his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart in October 2021, debuting at #4 on the UK charts and receiving mass critical acclaim. He has recently collaborated with Metro Boomin for the Spider-Verse soundtrack on tracks "Hummingbird" and "Nonviolent Communication" ft. A$AP Rocky & 21 Savage.
As he prepares for the release of his sixth album, James Blake's shadow over popular music only continues to grow.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0145960 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004636287689209 secs