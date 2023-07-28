Molly Tuttle Talks With 'Basic Folk'







Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Molly Tuttle is the guest on the latest episode of The Bluegrass Situation's Basic Folk podcast hosted by Cindy Howes and Lizzie No. Tuttle, The Bluegrass Situation Artist of the Month, returns to the show to talk about City of Gold, her new album with her band Golden Highway, released last week on Nonesuch Records. "She's writing bluegrass songs that are fun and insightful at the same time," says Howes. "Molly Tuttle is a great hang, an inspiration for us all and has made a fabulous new album, City of Gold."In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals)."Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway strike gold on their transportive new album," exclaims Folk Alley. "Every song on City of Gold is a little gem, every facet sparkling with exquisite instrumentation, stunning songwriting, and heartfelt singing … City of Gold is clearly one of the best albums of the year." The Bluegrass Situation, which named Tuttle its Artist of the Month, declares: "Turns out it's been Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway at the end of the rainbow this whole time!"Tuttle and the band take their tour to the RockyGrass Festival in Colorado this weekend. You can see all the currently scheduled dates below.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR:Jul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, COAug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CAAug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys* Stateline, NVAug 8 Rialto Bozeman, MTAug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MTAug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, ABAug 18 Thalia Hall Chicago, ILAug 19 Hoxeyville Music Festival Wellston, MIAug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway* Richmond, VAAug 22 The Andrew J Brady Music Center** Cincinnati, OHAug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, INAug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TXAug 26 Kaw River Roots Festival Lawrence, KSSep 1 Gorge Amphitheatre*** Quincy, WASep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TNSep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZSep 21 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TNSep 24 Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Los Angeles, CASep 26 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VASep 30 IBMA World of Bluegrass Raleigh, NCOct 1 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TNOct 6 Rebels & Renegades Music Festival Monterey, CAOct 7 Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CAOct 8 Domino Room Bend, OROct 10 Aladdin Theatre Portland, OROct 11 SOU Recital Hall Ashland, OROct 13 Knitting Factory Spokane, WAOct 14 Wild Buffalo House Bellingham, WAOct 15 The Crocodile Seattle, WAOct 17 Knitting Factory Boise, IDOct 19 Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UTOct 20 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, COOct 21 Cervantes Other Side Denver, CODec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL* w/Dierks Bentley** w/Charley Crockett*** w/Dave Matthews BandMOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL:Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange ExeterJan 11 The Forum BathJan 12 Cadogan Hall LondonJan 13 De La Warr Pavilion BexhillJan 14 Palace Theatre SouthendJan 16 The Apex Bury St EdmundsJan 17 Lowther Pavilion LythamJan 18 Sunderland Fire Station SunderlandJan 19 Celtic Connections GlasgowJan 21 Buxton Opera House BuxtonJan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's LynnJan 24 Theatre Severn ShrewsburyJan 25 St Albans Arena St AlbansJan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New BrightonJan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate.



