Molly Tuttle Talks With 'Basic Folk'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Molly Tuttle is the guest on the latest episode of The Bluegrass Situation's Basic Folk podcast hosted by Cindy Howes and Lizzie
No. Tuttle, The Bluegrass Situation Artist of the Month, returns to the show to talk about City of Gold, her new album with her band Golden Highway, released last week on Nonesuch Records. "She's writing bluegrass songs that are fun and insightful at the same time," says Howes. "Molly Tuttle is a great hang, an inspiration for us all and has made a fabulous new album, City of Gold."
In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie
(mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals).
"Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway strike gold on their transportive new album," exclaims Folk Alley. "Every song on City of Gold is a little gem, every facet sparkling with exquisite instrumentation, stunning songwriting, and heartfelt singing … City of Gold is clearly one of the best albums of the year." The Bluegrass Situation, which named Tuttle its Artist of the Month, declares: "Turns out it's been Molly
Tuttle & Golden Highway at the end of the rainbow this whole time!"
Tuttle and the band take their tour to the RockyGrass Festival in Colorado this weekend. You can see all the currently scheduled dates below.
MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR:
Jul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, CO
Aug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CA
Aug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
at Harveys* Stateline, NV
Aug 8 Rialto Bozeman, MT
Aug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MT
Aug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, AB
Aug 18 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Aug 19 Hoxeyville Music
Festival Wellston, MI
Aug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway* Richmond, VA
Aug 22 The Andrew J Brady Music
Center** Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, IN
Aug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TX
Aug 26 Kaw River Roots
Festival Lawrence, KS
Sep 1 Gorge Amphitheatre*** Quincy, WA
Sep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TN
Sep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 21 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TN
Sep 24 Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Los Angeles, CA
Sep 26 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VA
Sep 30 IBMA World of Bluegrass Raleigh, NC
Oct 1 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TN
Oct 6 Rebels & Renegades Music
Festival Monterey, CA
Oct 7 Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CA
Oct 8 Domino Room Bend, OR
Oct 10 Aladdin Theatre Portland, OR
Oct 11 SOU Recital Hall Ashland, OR
Oct 13 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA
Oct 14 Wild Buffalo House Bellingham, WA
Oct 15 The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Oct 17 Knitting Factory Boise, ID
Oct 19 Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Oct 21 Cervantes Other Side Denver, CO
Dec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL
* w/Dierks Bentley
** w/Charley Crockett
*** w/Dave Matthews Band
MOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL:
Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter
Jan 11 The Forum Bath
Jan 12 Cadogan Hall London
Jan 13 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill
Jan 14 Palace Theatre Southend
Jan 16 The Apex Bury St Edmunds
Jan 17 Lowther Pavilion Lytham
Jan 18 Sunderland Fire Station Sunderland
Jan 19 Celtic Connections Glasgow
Jan 21 Buxton Opera House Buxton
Jan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's Lynn
Jan 24 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury
Jan 25 St Albans Arena
St Albans
Jan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New Brighton
Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate.