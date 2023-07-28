Nat Myers Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut For August 11, 2023





Praised for "music that connects profoundly" (The Tennessean) and "a swagger that leaps out of the speakers" (NPR Music), Myers recently sat down with NPR's Here & Now - where he detailed how a young poetry student with roots in hip-hop and hardcore found his calling in the hundred-year-old Delta blues of



Nat Myers' Grand Ole Opry Debut

Friday August 11, 2023 at 7PM

https://www.opry.com/show/2023-08-11-grand-ole-opry-at-7-pm



As Myers steps into the Opry circle for the first time on August 11, he'll also celebrate his contribution to the Easy Eye Sound compilation Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues), which is out that same day. Compiled by Easy Eye Sound label head Dan Auerbach - who also produced Yellow Peril - Tell Everybody! features Myers' original "Willow Witchin'" alongside cuts by blues masters like Robert Finley, RL Boyce and Jimmy "Duck" Holmes. Myers represents the "next generation" of blues on Tell Everybody!, a title bolstered by his recent place among NPR Music's Favorite New Artists of 2023.



Around his Opry debut, Myers will keep touring through the end of the year - including appearances at Pickathon and AmericanaFest, a return to Los Angeles and his first-ever tour of Australia. Last week, he played a New York album release show at Skinny Dennis, which was filmed for his upcoming national television debut. For a full list of upcoming Nat Myers tour dates visit: https://www.gnatmyers.com/tour



NAT MYERS - YELLOW PERIL TRACKLIST:

75-71

Trixin'

Yellow Peril

Ramble No More

Duck N' Dodge

Roscoe

Misbehavin' Mama



Undertaker Blues

Pray For Rain New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nat Myers will make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry on August 11, yet another milestone for the Korean-American blues poet around the release of his lauded debut album Yellow Peril - out now via Easy Eye Sound.Praised for "music that connects profoundly" (The Tennessean) and "a swagger that leaps out of the speakers" (NPR Music), Myers recently sat down with NPR's Here & Now - where he detailed how a young poetry student with roots in hip-hop and hardcore found his calling in the hundred-year-old Delta blues of Blind Lemon Jefferson and Charley Patton.Nat Myers' Grand Ole Opry DebutFriday August 11, 2023 at 7PMhttps://www.opry.com/show/2023-08-11-grand-ole-opry-at-7-pmAs Myers steps into the Opry circle for the first time on August 11, he'll also celebrate his contribution to the Easy Eye Sound compilation Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues), which is out that same day. Compiled by Easy Eye Sound label head Dan Auerbach - who also produced Yellow Peril - Tell Everybody! features Myers' original "Willow Witchin'" alongside cuts by blues masters like Robert Finley, RL Boyce and Jimmy "Duck" Holmes. Myers represents the "next generation" of blues on Tell Everybody!, a title bolstered by his recent place among NPR Music's Favorite New Artists of 2023.Around his Opry debut, Myers will keep touring through the end of the year - including appearances at Pickathon and AmericanaFest, a return to Los Angeles and his first-ever tour of Australia. Last week, he played a New York album release show at Skinny Dennis, which was filmed for his upcoming national television debut. For a full list of upcoming Nat Myers tour dates visit: https://www.gnatmyers.com/tourNAT MYERS - YELLOW PERIL TRACKLIST:75-71Trixin'Yellow PerilRamble No MoreDuck N' DodgeRoscoeMisbehavin' Mama Heart Like A ScrollUndertaker BluesPray For Rain



