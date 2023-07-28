Grateful Dead - Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)





Out

Listen to "Eyes Of The World (Demo)," Available For The First Time Today:

https://gd.lnk.to/EOTWDemo



Additionally, the deluxe edition includes a bonus disc of live material from the final night of a brief tour that immediately followed Wake Of The Flood's release. Captured at Northwestern University's McGaw Memorial Hall on November 1st, 1973, the set is bookended with "Weather Report Suite" and "Mississippi Half-Step," and features one of the most creative and inspired jams of the entire run: "Morning Dew">"Playing In The Band">"Uncle John's Band">"Playing In The Band."

Pre-Order Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary

https://gd.lnk.to/WOTF50



Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Remaster) will also be released on



Writing about the time he first heard Wake Of The Flood,



During the summer of 1973, the Grateful Dead's impact was beginning to expand in ways that surprised even them. That August, just weeks after a legendary Watkins Glenconcert brought 600,000 fans to a New York raceway to hear the Dead, the



In the 50th Anniversary



In tandem with today's announcement, the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast has premiered its eighth season, focused on Wake Of The Flood. The first installment of the ten-episode podcast series features never-before-heard interviews with late

For more special guests and new episodes released on a weekly basis, subscribe to Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast here: https://www.dead.net/deadcast



Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary

DISC ONE

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

Let Me Sing Your Blues Away

Row Jimmy



Here Comes Sunshine

Eyes Of The World

Weather Report Suite

Eyes Of The World (Demo)*

Here Comes



DISC TWO*

MCGAW MEMORIAL HALL, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY EVANSTON, IL (11/1/73)

Weather Report Suite

Morning Dew

Playing In The Band

Uncle John's Band

Playing In The Band

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo

*Previously Unreleased



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In 1973, following the recent passing of founding member Ron "Pigpen" McKernan and the temporary exit of drummer Mickey Hart, the Grateful Dead released Wake Of The Flood. As the debut album from their own record label, Grateful Dead Records, the studio LP marked a period of transition, growth, endurance and optimism for the band, introducing a fresh lineup that included new members Keith and Donna Godchaux on keys and vocals. While songs like "Eyes Of The World," "Stella Blue," and "Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo" were largely road-tested for more than half a year beforehand, and have remained staples of live sets by any number of Dead-related bands ever since, the album and record label delivered both a profound artistic statement and proof of concept for the community, ideals and future the band were building. Together they ushered in a new era of the Grateful Dead - one defined by hope, independence, ambition and accessibility - and in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, Wake Of The Floodhas been newly remastered and expanded with unearthed and unheard material.Out September 29th via Rhino, Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)will be available as two-CD and digital sets, featuring the album's seven original songs and previously unreleased demo recordings of "Eyes Of The World" and "Here Comes Sunshine." Recorded in early 1973, just before the Grateful Dead performed on February 9th, the demos feature Jerry Garcia singing and playing a pair of new songs he and Robert Hunter had been creating. He presumably shared them with the rest of the band members so they could start learning, and amongst these demos was this beautiful, primitive rendition of "Eyes Of The World." It provided the basis of what would become one of the Dead's most beloved and frequently played songs for the next 20+ years.Listen to "Eyes Of The World (Demo)," Available For The First Time Today:https://gd.lnk.to/EOTWDemoAdditionally, the deluxe edition includes a bonus disc of live material from the final night of a brief tour that immediately followed Wake Of The Flood's release. Captured at Northwestern University's McGaw Memorial Hall on November 1st, 1973, the set is bookended with "Weather Report Suite" and "Mississippi Half-Step," and features one of the most creative and inspired jams of the entire run: "Morning Dew">"Playing In The Band">"Uncle John's Band">"Playing In The Band."Pre-Order Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Here:https://gd.lnk.to/WOTF50Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Remaster) will also be released on September 29th as a single 180-gram black vinyl LP, limited edition 12" vinyl picture disc, limited edition "coke bottle clear vinyl" exclusive to Barnes & Noble, and Dead.net Exclusive, limited edition "Watermark" Custom Vinyl. Since the launch of Workingman's Dead "Oil Stained" Custom Vinyl in 2020, each installment of Dead.net's Custom Vinyl series has quickly sold-out, delivering a unique and cohesive narrative specific to that release. Between specialty designed labels, prints, inserts, stickers and designs, the package goes far beyond colored wax. All pressings of Wake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Remaster) feature Plangent Processes tape restoration and speed correction and are newly mastered by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer, David Glasser, and produced for release by Grateful Dead Legacy Manager and Audio Archivist, David Lemieux.Writing about the time he first heard Wake Of The Flood, David Lemieux, says, "I was enthralled with the beautiful arrangements of some of the Dead's greatest songs, everything so clear and present. The songs and vocal treatments all sounded so mature, like these were guys who knew things and they wanted to share what they'd learned in the eight years since forming the Grateful Dead. And what REALLY caught my ear were the many additional sounds that were striking at first, but I can't imagine these songs, on this record, without these many additional contributors."During the summer of 1973, the Grateful Dead's impact was beginning to expand in ways that surprised even them. That August, just weeks after a legendary Watkins Glenconcert brought 600,000 fans to a New York raceway to hear the Dead, the Allman Brothers Band and The Band, the Dead primarily recorded Wake Of The Flood in just nine days at Sausalito, CA's Record Plant. In addition to Jerry Garcia, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bob Weir, plus new members Keith and Donna Godchaux, Wake Of The Flood sessions welcomed a wide range of friends and musicians who provided everything from vocals and percussion to horns, harmonica, and even fiddle, courtesy of bluegrass legend Vassar Clements. The breadth of instruments and widened arrangements gave Wake Of The Flood a tapestry of tones that Jerry Garcia would further embellish with pedal steel and pastoral feelings.In the 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition's accompanying liner notes, former UC Santa Cruz Grateful Dead archivist Nicholas G. Meriwether writes that with Wake Of The Flood, the Grateful Dead were "not only building a musical microcosm, a unified narrative that described the state of the Dead's project, but also providing an example of what that project could accomplish, what it was designed to do: to create a viable alternative, an artistic vision of the beauty that could be created within and despite the sad, messy strife of the world…And they let that message speak for itself. In an album rife with religious imagery and overtones, they never preached; they just revealed."In tandem with today's announcement, the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast has premiered its eighth season, focused on Wake Of The Flood. The first installment of the ten-episode podcast series features never-before-heard interviews with late Grateful Dead and Rolling Stones tour manager Sam Cutler and is available now, beginning with a look into the famed Watkins Glen performance that music historians call the peak of the festival era. As the band's biggest concert yet, it served as a powerful statement of the Dead's appeal, though events at home were about to become even more dramatic.For more special guests and new episodes released on a weekly basis, subscribe to Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast here: https://www.dead.net/deadcastWake Of The Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):DISC ONEMississippi Half-Step Uptown ToodelooLet Me Sing Your Blues AwayRow Jimmy Stella BlueHere Comes SunshineEyes Of The WorldWeather Report SuiteEyes Of The World (Demo)*Here Comes Sunshine (Demo)*DISC TWO*MCGAW MEMORIAL HALL, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY EVANSTON, IL (11/1/73)Weather Report SuiteMorning DewPlaying In The BandUncle John's BandPlaying In The BandMississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo*Previously UnreleasedThe Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 56th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.



