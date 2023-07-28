Pretenders Share New Song From New Album 'Relentless' Out September 15, 2023





† Festival Appearance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pretenders have shared "A Love," the new single from their forthcoming studio album, Relentless. An official visualizer - featuring exclusive footage of the legendary band's recent live run at small UK clubs - is streaming on YouTube. Relentless arrives via Rhino Records on Friday, September 15. Pre-orders - including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD - are available now."I suppose 'A Love' is the most traditionally Pretenders-sounding song on the album," says Chrissie Hynde, "in the vein of 'Kid' or 'Talk of the Town' or any of the mid-tempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…"Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, North West London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Chrissie Hynde and Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne following 2020's acclaimed Hate For Sale.The album - which marks the band's return to Warner Music Group after more than two decades having first been signed to Sire Records in America by the legendary Seymour Stein - includes such recently released singles as "Let The Sun Come In" and the beautiful closing track, "I Think About You Daily," the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile), who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the recording. Hailed by Stereogum as a "grand…regretful ballad," "I Think About You Daily" is joined by a deeply moving official video, streaming now on YouTube.The Pretenders are celebrating Relentless with a wide-ranging international tour schedule, including an immediately sold-out US headline tour set to visit intimate venues across the country beginning August 16 at New York City's Bowery Ballroom.The Pretenders will further introduce the new album by joining Guns N' Roses as special guest on their upcoming North American stadium tour. The dates get underway August 11 at Hershey, PA's Hersheypark Stadium before making stops at such historic parks as East Rutherford, NJ's MetLife Stadium (August 15), Pittsburgh, PA's PNC Park at North Shore (August 18), Boston, MA's Fenway Park (August 21), Chicago, IL's Wrigley Field (August 24), Toronto, ON's Rogers Centre (September 3), and St. Louis, MO's Busch Stadium (September 9).In addition, The Pretenders will make a top-billed festival appearance as direct support to Foo Fighters at the upcoming Ohana Festival, curated by Eddie Vedder and set for October 1 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details, please see thepretenders.com.THE PRETENDERS - TOUR 2023:AUGUST11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium *15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium *16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom (SOLD OUT)18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park at North Shore *21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field *26 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man Records (SOLD OUT)29 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony (SOLD OUT)31 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)SEPTEMBER3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *5 - Detroit, MI - Shelter (SOLD OUT)7 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry (SOLD OUT)9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium *17 - Leicester, UK - BBC Radio 2 In The Park † (SOLD OUT)19 - Paris, FR - Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT)20 - Paris, FR - Maroquinerie (SOLD OUT)21 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg23 - Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival †25 - Berlin, DE - Columbia TheatreOCTOBER1 - Dana Point, CA - OHANA Festival †2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater (SOLD OUT)4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy's and Harriet's (SOLD OUT)6 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club (SOLD OUT)* w/ Guns N' Roses† Festival Appearance.



