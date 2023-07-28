Arkells Fall US Tour On Sale Today; Headline Show In Jersey City In September 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Last week, Arkells
announced a fresh string of dates across the USA - The At Your Service Tour will kick off September
29th in Philadelphia, PA and conclude October 22nd in Los Angeles, CA. Joining them on the run will be special guest, electronic, alt-rocker Robert DeLong.
"America is a big ol' place and we like to go as often as we can," says Arkells
frontman Max Kerman. "We have a new record with new songs to play, but also all your favourites - sorry, favorites. Arkells
are here to please, and at your service. In the tradition of the band, no two tours will be the same so come ready to be delighted. New tricks. New songs. Same big ol' smiles on our faces when we see you."
There's been no shortage of new music from Arkells
over the last few years, having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice
projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley
Schultz of The Lumineers, ahead of the introduction to brand new album, Laundry Pile, due this fall.
Their latest single, "Skin," via Virgin Music, features a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars. A modern take on a classic Americana sound, KCRW notes it boasts "shades of sunny California 90s rock station, big bold singalong vocals celebrating the love in your life, and the drums+guitar+piano chords that wouldn't be out of place in a John Hughes movie."
Much of Arkells' most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic. Ever evolving to offer up new and unexpected songs, their Laundry Pile album is a more personal, pensive, and reserved collection. It's the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.
ARKELLS TOUR DATES:
July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)
August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex
August 11 - Albany, NY - Empire
Live
August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor
August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest
Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival
September
29 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
September
30 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
October 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
October 3 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
October 5 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
October 6 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music
Hall
October 8 - Chicago, IL - Metro
October 10 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf
October 13 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
October 15 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre
October 16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
*w/ Special Guest Robert DeLong
Hailed by The Globe
and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells
are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. They are the 2023 recipients of the JUNO Award for "Group of the Year" - making them the most decorated act in the category, having won the honour more than any other group. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells
have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and albums at every turn.
Fearless with their creative ambition, Laundry Pile best exemplifies what makes Arkells different.
different. It's their most personal, pensive, and reserved collection of songs to date, guided by the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition. It's the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience, revealing a rawness and beauty that will bring fans closer to the band than ever before.