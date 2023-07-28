Ewan MacFarlane Makes A Bold Return With New Single 'You're Wasted On Me' Out July 28, 2023





Ewan MacFarlane releases 'You're Wasted on Me' on 28th July 2023. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Introducing 'You're Wasted on Me', the sensational new single from the highly acclaimed indie rock artist Ewan Macfarlane. The first single from his much-anticipated fourth studio album, 'Fade Out the Fear', sees Macfarlane in tremendous form, sounding as fresh as ever channelling Richard Ashcroft meets Paolo Nutini in an MC Battle.No stranger to success having led cult favourites Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social and written with Robbie Williams in a distant past, Macfarlane's distinctive blend of raw emotion, infectious melody, and powerful dance-driven soundscapes, have made him a force to be reckoned with in the indie rock scene. 'You're Wasted on Me' showcases his signature songwriting prowess and captivating vocals, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who listens."The best voice in rock this side of the Atlantic." - The Sunday Times"MacFarlane belts out hard, driving sounds with catchy-as-hell lyrics and rhythm." - Rolling Stone"The former Apollo 440 / Grim Northern Social frontman channels his inner Tom Petty to excellent effect." - Classic Rock"A mesmerising live act and decidedly the best the country has to offer." - Top40-Charts'You're Wasted on Me' delves into the complexities of being desperate and longing, delivering an anthemic chorus that will resonate with audiences from all walks of life. The heartfelt lyrics, combined with Macfarlane's charismatic delivery, create an experience that draws you in from the first note.As an artist known for his consistent output and musical evolution, Ewan Macfarlane has crafted an album that is sure to be a standout in his illustrious career. 'Fade Out the Fear' is expected later this year and explores new sonic territories while staying true to the raw energy and honesty that fans have come to expect. This album is a testament to Macfarlane's growth as a songwriter and musician, solidifying his status as one of the most exciting indie rock artists of our time.'You're Wasted on Me is a track that deserves a spot on your most cherished playlists. Its infectious hooks and relatable themes make it a perfect fit for popular indie rock/dance playlists, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike 'Your Wasted on Me' will leave you craving more and that's just how Ewan likes it.Ewan MacFarlane releases 'You're Wasted on Me' on 28th July 2023.



