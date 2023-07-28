Billboard Chart-Topping Singer/Songwriter, J. Brown Releases Anticipated Sophomore Album "The Art Of Making Love" And Releases Visuals To His 6th Top 20 Billboard Single "My Whole Heart"





prevails, J. Brown strives to provide music with a moral foundation, leaving a lasting impact that transcends fleeting trends. His goal is for every race of people to recognize his music as not only good but enduring, rekindling the spirit of true love and meaningful connections and bringing back a long-forgotten time when all genres of music were played on any station as long as it was great music. Listeners will soon witness the realization of his mission. J. Brown aims to entertain a devoted following with songs that stand the test of time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) J. BROWN's anticipated sophomore album, "THE ART OF MAKING LOVE," is globally available now. This album is a testament to J. Brown's artistic growth and maturity, as it focuses on the theme of actual love. The first appetizer to be served from the album was the song, "1 2 3 Fourplay," followed by the already fan-favorite, collaborative song, "Weightless," featuring R&B crooner, Kevin Ross. Up next is the main course, as the multi-genre ballad, "My Whole Heart," serves as the official single to be released from the album."My Whole Heart," was written by Carvin Haggins, julian (Blake Winters) Ray, Naydera Pollard, Carmen LaRen and Maurice Harleyand produced by Carvin Haggins and Giancarlo "EVO" Evola. "When we created My Whole Heart we wanted to come up with a song that would show a woman how much she means to me. It was something that we all felt was missing in R&B at the moment when we started this project. I wanted the person listening, to feel the raw emotions being delivered and I truly hope the song resonates with them," mentions J. Brown.The song serves as J. BROWN's 6th Top 25 Billboard R&B single, entering this week's Billboard charts at #23, in only its 2nd week of release. The beautiful and heartfelt music video was directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez and just made its BET SOUL and BET.com global premiere.During the recording process, J. Brown had a clear vision for the album and chose the title "The Art Of Making Love" to reflect his intention. The aim was to encourage both women and men to reconnect with the emotional and mental aspects of love, moving beyond the purely physical act of lovemaking. With a strong emphasis on authenticity, J. Brown and his team entered the studio with the goal of creating a cohesive album that can be enjoyed from beginning to end. Brown, embarked on a collaborative journey with revered talents such as Carvin Haggins, formally of DJ Jazzy Jeff's company A Touch Of Jazz, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and his exceptional writing team, The Ring, and Grammy Award-winning producer Camper. The result is a remarkable project that J. Brown believes people, particularly women, will wholeheartedly embrace."The Art Of Making Love" promises to deliver a musical experience that transcends the surface level and delves into the deeper emotions and connections associated with love. J. Brown's dedication and passion for this album are evident, and he is eager to share this great work of art with his fans.Detroit, the illustrious city known for its legendary Motown heritage and thriving music scene, continues to pulsate with the infectious energy of contemporary music that transcends time. Prepare to be enthralled as J. Brown steps into the limelight, emerging as a torchbearer of timeless musical values, eager to join the ranks of the illustrious names that have captivated The Motor City.J. Brown's captivating musical odyssey traces its origins back to the church, where his unbridled passion for music was nurtured through heartfelt performances with the choir every Sunday morning. Drawing inspiration from iconic figures like Usher, Jay-Z, Jimi Hendrix, Nas, and Sting, these masterful artists skillfully shaped J. Brown's musical tastes. While his connection to the Motown legacy flows through his mother, who once graced the Motown label with her talent, and unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of her dreams ignited the fire within him to embark on his remarkable musical journey.While pursuing his studies on a prestigious full academic scholarship at Grambling State University, J. Brown seized an opportunity that would forever change his destiny. Placing a bold advertisement on Facebook led him to cross paths with two individuals who would become instrumental in transforming his long-awaited solo debut into a resounding reality. Although he briefly ventured into the world of Universal Republic Records in 2010, yielding two modestly successful singles such as "Imma Love You Right" and "Sex On My Money" featuring Gucci Mane, J. Brown ultimately found himself back in the heart of Detroit, tirelessly refining his craft. Undeterred by setbacks, he honed his skills, hoping for another chance to unveil his extraordinary musical prowess. A decade later, J. Brown triumphantly returned to the forefront with his debut single, "Sunrise Sunset," ascending to an impressive #10 position on the prestigious Billboard Charts. His subsequent releases, including chart-topping sensations like "Give It To You," "Moon," and "Vibe," solidified his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.With the highly anticipated release of his inaugural album, "Chapter & Verse," in 2022, J. Brown demonstrated the full extent of his artistry. The album featured the mesmerizing hit single "Don't Rush," a collaboration with multi-platinum artist Tank, which soared to an impressive #7 position on the R&B Billboard chart. This infectious track, alongside the Radio sensation "Baby I Can," continues to captivate listeners, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds.As the anticipation mounts, J. Brown eagerly sets his sights on the imminent release of his second album, "The Art of Making Love," scheduled to enrapture audiences worldwide on July 28th, 2023. Through this forthcoming masterpiece, he aspires to showcase his artistic evolution, encapsulating the essence of personal growth and maturity.While creating "The Art Of Making Love," J. Brown embarked on a collaborative journey with revered talents such as Carvin Haggins, formally of DJ Jazzy Jeff's company A Touch Of Jazz, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and his exceptional writing team, The Ring, and Grammy Award-winning producer Camper. Together, they meticulously crafted an album that promises to captivate global audiences. The very title of the album embodies J. Brown's profound belief that making love transcends mere physicality, emphasizing the significance of connecting with a person's mind, cherishing the bond with one's spouse or significant other, and celebrating love in its myriad forms throughout every waking moment. Each song on this extraordinary album has been masterfully composed to reflect this deeply resonant sentiment, ensuring a soulstirring experience for every listener fortunate enough to partake in its melodic embrace.J. Brown's musical style combines R&B, pop, and 90s influences, resulting in a refreshing fusion. His upcoming debut album brings forth a sound that resonates with the classic R&B era, evoking nostalgia. With his velvety-smooth vocals and soulful R&B sound, J. Brown strives to capture the essence of the "old school feel" and create heartfelt music that stands the test of time. This album will fill you with enjoyment for years to come.J. Brown's musical intentions are clear—he aims to bring back the feel-good music that resonates with those seeking love and connection. He aspires to reignite the flames of lasting relationships, reviving long-term love through his music. In an era where superficiality oftenprevails, J. Brown strives to provide music with a moral foundation, leaving a lasting impact that transcends fleeting trends. His goal is for every race of people to recognize his music as not only good but enduring, rekindling the spirit of true love and meaningful connections and bringing back a long-forgotten time when all genres of music were played on any station as long as it was great music. Listeners will soon witness the realization of his mission. J. Brown aims to entertain a devoted following with songs that stand the test of time.



