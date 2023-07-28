Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Digital Life and Gaming 28/07/2023

India Plans To Block Online Games Avoiding Taxes

India Plans To Block Online Games Avoiding Taxes

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Indian government is taking a stand against online gaming apps and platforms that are avoiding paying GST. They have decided to crack down on these apps in a joint effort between the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTy).

According to sources, gaming apps that entice players with messages like 'No GST, No Tax' will face consequences. The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) and MeiTy are working together to identify and compile a list of such gaming platforms.

The majority of these violators are international gaming platforms that are advertising 'No GST, No TDS' messages on their platforms. The government is determined to take action against these practices to ensure fair taxation and compliance.






