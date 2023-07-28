Grenadian/American Pop Artist Zhavea Releases Brand New Single "Push-up"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a few years hiatus, Grenadian/American recording artist Zhavea, who's song "Gimmie that love" a collaboration with the king of dancehall, Beenie man that rose to NO.1 on Caribbean charts is officially back with a sexy new single, entitled "Push-up." she had also notched another number one spot on the Tempo chart with her single "Tun-up," which would become her second number-one single in the Caribbean.

Push-up with it's cool, sexy, grooving vibe shows a more laid back side of Zhavea. The single is scheduled to drop August 8th.

In 2022 Zhavea had the majority of her music removed from streaming. She plans to re-release all starting this August.

"It's great to be back," said Zhavea, who will be spending carnival in Grenada this August promoting her new single. She will also make an appearance in the Grenadian Carnival band "Aj and Associates," featuring one of their stunning carnival costume.

Fans have witnessed amazing performances by the Grenadian/American beauty, on major stages across Jamaica, like Sumfest and Sting. She has also shared the stage with top acts in the business and performed on other major stages like power 105.1 concert, hot 97 " and House of Blues to name a few, delivering energetic and entertaining performance to sold out crowds.

Known for her signature long golden curls, and sexy, fashion sense, Zhavea has worked closely with Hollywood A list celebrity stylist "For The Stars Fashion House" and their top designers (Rocky Gathercole and Elie Madi) who are all responsible for her unique look that commands attention.

"With a devotion to music that started since childhood, Zhavea's diversity in music continues to show as she brings a new sound this summer.

While on break, Zhavea launched her organic hair care brand "Zhavea Collection." Which in an all natural hair care and hair growth line that caters to women and men who would like to achieve longer, fuller, healthier hair.

