Pinkfong Sets New Spotify Record, Becoming The First Korean Children's Brand To Surpass 1 Billion Streams

"Surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify is a testament to Pinkfong's resonance with global listeners and the power of our music in connecting families around the world," said Minseok Kim, CEO of The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, announced today that its beloved family entertainment brand Pinkfong has surpassed 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify, solidifying Pinkfong as the first and only Korean children's brand to achieve this remarkable milestone.Along with the streaming milestone, Pinkfong has achieved yet another groundbreaking record on Spotify, becoming the first and only Korean children's brand to reach 4.3 million monthly listeners. Pinkfong's most streamed song on Spotify is 'Baby Shark', with 580 million streams as of July 2023.First launched on Spotify in 2017, Pinkfong has connected kids and families around the world through its array of family-friendly songs with catchy melodies and uniquely upbeat rhythms. In particular, the Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' song became a breakout sensation, recording a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving RIAA Diamond certification (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 2x Platinum. According to The Official Charts, Pinkfong's Baby Shark placed the 8th on the UK's Official Top 200 most-streamed song chart, making it the first and only K-pop song to enter that chart.Sony Music Entertainment UK's Relentless Records are Pinkfong's global music partner, alongside The Orchard who distribute the catalogue worldwide.In addition to sweeping over the global music charts, 'Baby Shark Dance', the iconic dance music video of Pinkfong's Baby Shark, became the first video to reach 10 billion views on YouTube, topping the most viewed YouTube video for nearly three consecutive years, as of January 2022.Following the global success of the songs and videos, Baby Shark has expanded its universe beyond the internet captivating the audience with TV animated series and movie together with Nickelodeon Animation, global merchandise and licensing program, live tours throughout the world, interactive games, and more."Surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify is a testament to Pinkfong's resonance with global listeners and the power of our music in connecting families around the world," said Minseok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Company. "We are grateful to our fans for engaging with our content, and we will continue to deliver songs and stories that people from different generations can enjoy together."



