Pinkfong Sets New Spotify Record, Becoming The First Korean Children's Brand To Surpass 1 Billion Streams
Hot Songs Around The World
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
179 entries in 7 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
663 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
213 entries in 23 charts
People
Libianca
227 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
189 entries in 12 charts
Calm Down
Rema
763 entries in 23 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
173 entries in 18 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
193 entries in 22 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
177 entries in 15 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
207 entries in 24 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
401 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
Starboys Music Led By Grammy-Award Winning Mally Mall And Mega-Producer Pressplayy Are Ready To Make A Major Impact In The Music Industry
Rhiannon Giddens Shares "Yet To Be," Featuring Jason Isbell, From New Album You're The One, Due August 18, 2023
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Smokie Norful Releases Visuals To His Latest #1 Gospel Billboard Chart-Topping Single "I Still Have You"
Grenadian/American Pop Artist Zhavea Brand New Single "Push-Up" is set to release Tuesday August 8th