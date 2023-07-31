Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 31/07/2023

The Voice Fan Favorites Katie Kadan & Chris Weaver Reimagine Classic Hits By Such History-Making Artists As The Beatles & Aretha Franklin On Music On The Bones Records' New Album Inspired By Iconic Music Of The '60s

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The first two singles from the upcoming Music on the Bones album are being released on Friday, July 28th. The album and debut tracks, powerful new renditions of Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World" and Janis Joplin's "Me and Bobby McGee," feature the awe-inspiring vocals of Katie Kadan and Chris Weaver, both of whom achieved national acclaim on NBC's The Voice. The tracks are now available on all music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Aptly recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, the nine-track album also includes such time-honored classics from The Beatles as "Here Comes the Sun," "Don't Let Me Down," and "Let it Be." Dynamic new versions of Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl," The Byrd's "Turn Turn Turn," and Leslie Gore's "You Don't Own Me" are also featured on the debut album, as is the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin's "Do Right Woman."

Inspired by the Music on the Bones book, the tracks are being released by Music on the Bones Records and distributed worldwide by Beatroot. Producer Jody Marriott Bar-Lev is also sharing behind the scenes video from the recordings. The videos mark the launch of the Music on the Bones YouTube channel. Raising the cool factor even higher, Marriott Bar-Lev also has the actual 1960s x-ray records for each of the tracks on the new album. These elusive records were created at great risk behind the iron curtain in the 1960s, during a time when music from America was banned in the USSR.

A four-chair turn during the blind auditions for season 17, the incomparable Katie Kadan advanced in the competition on John Legend's team, becoming one of the final four finalists. Also, a four-chair turn, Chris Weaver, who spectacularly performed as his drag queen persona Nedra Belle during the grand finale of Season 13, left his indelible mark on the show as a member of Jennifer Hudson's team.
"I'll never forget walking into Abbey Road Studios," said Katie Kadan, stating that it was one of the greatest moments of her life, "I walked in as plain ol' Katie from the Southside of Chicago, and I walked out having been baptized by musical royalty and reminded that John Lennon was a man with a dream and love in his heart who helped change the world."

Chris Weaver echoed the sentiment, describing recording the album at Abbey Road Studios and jamming in that space charged with energy, "an unforgettable experience." For further information or to schedule an interview, please contact Lauren Lewis at 362935@email4pr.com or (818) 970-0052. Link to all social media platforms are found here, https://linktr.ee/musiconthebones






