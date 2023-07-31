"Meg 2: The Trench" (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) By Composer Harry Gregson-Williams Now Availabl



"Working with director Ben Wheatley on the score was an absolute joy as he encouraged me to get creative with the new characters we meet - creatures and humans alike - whilst embracing the main melodic content I'd set out in the first movie wherever it would feel satisfying to do so," said Gregson-Williams.



"The movie is a fun, thrilling ride as the speed and threat of Jonas' adversaries this time around has been increased and this is reflected in the pace of much the music. The size and power of a mighty symphony orchestra provides the backbone of the score, supplemented with driving synths, guitars, ethnic woodwinds, assorted conch shells and a large choir add color," continued Gregson-Williams.

"Although there is much tension and exciting action to be had, there are many emotional beats within the story, too. Reflecting the protective instincts of the two lead men towards the orphaned Meying, I leant on the thematic material I'd laid out in the first movie for her mother's character and developed that to the extent that it becomes her own," added Gregson-Williams.



Meg 2: The Trench (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is now available digitally for streaming/ purchase. The track list is as follows:

1. Into the Trench

2. Rescue Approach

3. Fun Island

4. Fighting Montes

5. Sea Dino Attack

6. Octopus Attack

7. Across the Four Seas

8. Monster vs Monster

9. All Systems Down

10. Close Call

11. Shark Kill

12. Reunited with Meiying

13. Chomp (Bankey Ojo Remix) - Page Kennedy



Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush this summer in "Meg 2: The Trench," a literally larger-than-life thrill ride that supersizes the 2018 blockbuster and takes the action to higher heights and even greater depths with multiple massive Megs and so much more! Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart, and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time. Immerse yourself in the most electrifying cinematic experience of the year with "Meg 2: The Trench" - where the depths of the ocean are matched only by the heights of sheer, unstoppable excitement!



"Meg 2: The Trench" is directed by Ben Wheatley ("In the Earth," "Free Fire"), from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber ("The Meg," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts") and Dean Georgaris ("The Meg," "Lara Croft: Toom Raider - The Cradle of Life"), and a screen story by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber, based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten. The film is produced by



Joining director Wheatley behind the camera are director of photography



HARRY GREGSON-WILLIAMS is one of Hollywood's most sought-after and prolific composers whose long list of film and television credits underscore the diverse range of his talents. He has received the BMI Icon Award in recognition of his unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers, and was awarded the prestigious Ambassador Award by the Society of Composers & Lyricists. Born in England to a musical family, Gregson-Williams earned a choral scholarship to St. John's College, Cambridge, at the age of 7 and later gained a coveted spot at London's Guildhall School of



Cinematic releases for 2023 include "Meg 2: The Trench" starring Jason Statham and directed by Ben Wheatley, the thriller "Retribution" starring Liam Neeson, and Aardman's animated feature "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" directed by Sam Fell. Other recent scores include "The Last Duel" and "House of Gucci" both directed by Ridley Scott as well as Disney's live action feature film "Mulan" directed by Niki Caro, with whom he had worked previously when scoring her Holocaust drama "The Zookeeper's Wife." Gregson-Williams and his brother teamed up to write the score for the HBO drama series "The Gilded Age" which debuted in 2022 and subsequently have completed the music for Season 2. He also collaborated with his friend, composer Mychael Danna, for the documentary "Return to Space" directed by Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin receiving Emmy nominations for their work.



Gregson-Williams was the composer on all four installments of the animated blockbuster "Shrek" franchise, garnering a BAFTA Award nomination for the score for the Oscar-winning "Shrek." He received Golden



Gregson-Williams has scored three of the five games in the highly successful "Metal Gear Solid" franchise for Konami and scored "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" for Activision, which became the top-selling video game of 2014 and earned him various music gaming awards. Throughout his career, Gregson-Williams has collaborated with a diverse array of recording artists such as Regina Spektor, Imogen Heap, Tricky, Peter Murphy, Flea, Hybrid, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Trevor Horn, Trevor Rabin, Lebo M., Perry Farrell and Tony Visconti and most recently Gregson-Williams co-wrote the original song " Loyal Brave True " for "Mulan" performed by Christina Aguilera. 