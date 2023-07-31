Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Oldies 31/07/2023

Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Triple-Grammy-Winning Tuesday Night Music Club With Dolby Atmos Upgrade

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The A&M/UMe releases a brand-new Dolby Atmos mix of Sheryl Crow's career-making major-label debut album, August 1993's Tuesday Night Music Club in celebration of the album's 30th Anniversary. Propelled by the playfully descriptive Grammy-winning No. 2 hit single "All I Wanna Do," Tuesday Night Music Club has also been certified as 7x platinum in the United States, and it is Crow's best-selling album to date.

This stunning Dolby Atmos mix by Mills Logan (Allison Moorer, Keb' Mo'), enhances the 360-degree breadth of each of Tuesday Night Music Club's 11 songs. Crow's breakthrough album, Tuesday Night Music Club ultimately garnered her three Grammy Awards — Best New Artist, Record of the Year ("All I Wanna Do"), and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance ("All I Wanna Do") — and it helped set in motion the trajectory of an influential and original artist who only keeps on growing with each subsequent release.

Produced by Bill Bottrell (Madonna, Shelby Lynne), Tuesday Night Music Club raised the curtain on Crow's developing prowess as a shrewd, observational lyricist, a highly skilled lead vocalist, guitarist, and pianist, and a hitmaking song composer all rolled into one. In addition to the perpetually catchy "All I Wanna Do," Tuesday Night Music Club brought the good people of the world songs like the empowering ballad "Strong Enough," the hopeful wish for rebirth in "Leaving Las Vegas," the slow-burn declaration of "Run, Baby, Run," the slinky shrug of "Can't Cry Anymore," and the funky promises of "What I Can Do For You."

Tuesday Night Music Club peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and it reached the Top 10 in eight other countries across the globe including the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, and Australia, where it went all the way to No. 1. In addition to its 7x platinum certification in the U.S. by the RIAA, Tuesday Night Music Club has also been certified as 2x platinum in the UK and 3x platinum in Canada, and it has also sold over 5 million copies in Europe alone. While "All I Wanna Do" peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, it reached No. 1 on the U.S. Adult Contemporary and U.S. Mainstream Top 40 charts. It made the Top 10 in ten other countries, peaking at No. 1 in Australia and Canada. The follow-up single, "Strong Enough," reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 and hit No. 1 in Canada.

Sheryl Crow is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year. This was the first year on the ballot for Crow, who will be inducted in the Performer category. The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will occur on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Visit rockhall.com for more information.

SHERYL CROW: TUESDAY NIGHT MUSIC CLUB - 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION:
Run, Baby, Run
Leaving Las Vegas
Strong Enough
Can't Cry Anymore
Solidify
The Na-Na Song
No One Said It Would Be Easy
What I Can Do For You
All I Wanna Do
We Do What We Can
I Shall Believe
sherylcrow.com






