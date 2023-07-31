Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's European Stadium Tour Called "The Greatest Show On Earth" (Billboard) With More Than 1.6 Million Tickets Sold!





PRESS QUOTES FROM BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND'S 2023 EUROPEAN TOUR:

"A joyous celebration of the power of rock n' roll...he still delivers the greatest show on earth." - Rob Levine, Billboard

"The energy is high and the pacing is intense, even by Springsteen standards...an uninhibited call to action, to celebrate the moment while we can." - Sam Sodomsky, Pitchfork

"A celebration of life...Springsteen remains a formidable performer...the band charged forward like a hard-rocking freight train." - Top40-Charts.com

"Bruce Springsteen wows...he returned to deliver the coup de grace with a three-hour blitz that defied Father Time." -

"Stadium-ready and knocking 'em dead" - Will Hodgkinson, ★★★★★ The Times

"One of the greatest shows ever… three hours of roaring, soulful, moving and inspirational rock and roll" -

"An age-defying, generation-defining performance from The Boss" - Annabel Nugent, ★★★★★ The Independent

"The heartland hero remains firmly at his majestic peak" - Rhys Buchanan, ★★★★★ NME

"An epic performance" -



BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Weds, August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Fri, August 11 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Weds, August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Fri, August 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Thurs, August 24 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Sat, August 26 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Weds, August 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Fri, November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Mon, November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Weds, November 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri, November 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Tues, November 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Thurs, November 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sat, November 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Mon, November 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Thurs, November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Sat, December 2 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Mon, December 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Weds, December 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun, December 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's triumphant return to Europe was met with over a million and a half tickets sold, and widespread praise as the best shows of the band's career. With a finale to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy; the fourteen-country tour included multi-night stands in each of Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen. In London's Hyde Park, Springsteen and The E Street Band performed to over 130,000 across two nights - backed by The E Street Horns and The E Street Choir - with The Telegraph declaring "Springsteen is at the peak of his powers" in a five-star review, and USA Today urging audiences to "run, don't walk, to see Springsteen" when he returns to North America next month. That momentum will continue with 31 more tour dates before the end of the year, beginning with two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11 and wrapping at San Francisco's Chase Center on December 10 and 12. Multiple-night runs are also scheduled for Philadelphia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Los Angeles.




