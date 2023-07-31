Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band's European Stadium Tour Called "The Greatest Show On Earth" (Billboard) With More Than 1.6 Million Tickets Sold!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's triumphant return to Europe
was met with over a million and a half tickets sold, and widespread praise as the best shows of the band's career. With a finale to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy; the fourteen-country tour included multi-night stands in each of Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen. In London's Hyde Park, Springsteen and The E Street Band performed to over 130,000 across two nights - backed by The E Street Horns and The E Street Choir - with The Telegraph declaring "Springsteen is at the peak of his powers" in a five-star review, and USA Today urging audiences to "run, don't walk, to see Springsteen" when he returns to North America
next month. That momentum will continue with 31 more tour dates before the end of the year, beginning with two nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11 and wrapping at San Francisco's Chase Center on December 10 and 12. Multiple-night runs are also scheduled for Philadelphia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Los Angeles.
PRESS QUOTES FROM BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND'S 2023 EUROPEAN TOUR:
"A joyous celebration of the power of rock n' roll...he still delivers the greatest show on earth." - Rob Levine, Billboard
"The energy is high and the pacing is intense, even by Springsteen standards...an uninhibited call to action, to celebrate the moment while we can." - Sam Sodomsky, Pitchfork
"A celebration of life...Springsteen remains a formidable performer...the band charged forward like a hard-rocking freight train." - Top40-Charts.com
"Bruce Springsteen wows...he returned to deliver the coup de grace with a three-hour blitz that defied Father Time." - Marco
della Cava, USA Today
"Stadium-ready and knocking 'em dead" - Will Hodgkinson, ★★★★★ The Times
"One of the greatest shows ever… three hours of roaring, soulful, moving and inspirational rock and roll" - James
Hall, ★★★★★ Daily Telegraph
"An age-defying, generation-defining performance from The Boss" - Annabel Nugent, ★★★★★ The Independent
"The heartland hero remains firmly at his majestic peak" - Rhys Buchanan, ★★★★★ NME
"An epic performance" - David
Pollock, ★★★★★ The Scotsman
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN AND THE E STREET BAND UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Weds, August 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Fri, August 11 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Weds, August 16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Fri, August 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Thurs, August 24 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Sat, August 26 - Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
Weds, August 30 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Fri, September
1 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Sun, September
3 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Thurs, September
7 - Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
Sat, September
9 - Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Tues, September
12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Thurs, September
14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sat, September
16 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Tues, September
19 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
Thurs, September
21 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Fri, September
29 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
Fri, November 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Mon, November 6 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Weds, November 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri, November 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Tues, November 14 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Thurs, November 16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sat, November 18 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Mon, November 20 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Thurs, November 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Sat, December 2 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Mon, December 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Weds, December 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Sun, December 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Tues, December 12 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center