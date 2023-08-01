Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/08/2023

Travis Scott's Record-Breaking 'Utopia'

Hot Songs Around The World

Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
195 entries in 7 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
707 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
257 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
221 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
252 entries in 17 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
209 entries in 12 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
199 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
798 entries in 23 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
221 entries in 22 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
415 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Since the beginning of Scott's career, he has been a trendsetter pushing the boundaries of what's considered mainstream hip-hop. He knows how to introduce foreign sonics in such a digestible way that it allows him to take creative risks and still thrive as a commercial titan — and UTOPIA is proof that he hasn't lost his Midas touch." GRAMMY.com

Travis Scott's 'UTOPIA' is already setting records, with Apple Music confirming the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023, and Spotify naming it the biggest streamed record in 2023 on its first day with 128 million streams, and 79 million in its second day which is bigger than the first day of any other rap album in 2023. The record has been streamed over 330 million times on Spotify worldwide since its release on Friday.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS, the film directed by Travis Scott, Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Kahlil Joseph, sold out AMC theaters in seconds, prompting thousands of screenings added to theaters across america.

'UTOPIA' finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture's foremost sonic innovator, and is set to be one of 2023's biggest records.

'UTOPIA' is currently available at shop.travisscott.com and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0176470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048680305480957 secs