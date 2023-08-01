Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Lady Gaga To Return To Las Vegas For New 'Jazz & Piano' Residency Dates This Fall

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winner, Golden Globe Award-winner and Academy Award-winner superstar entertainer Lady Gaga has added new Lady Gaga "Jazz & Piano" concert dates to her residency at Las Vegas' at Park Theater. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, August 4 at 10am PT. Fans can sign up here for a special Little Monsters pre-sale code for early access to tickets starting tomorrow.

Presented in partnership by MGM Resorts International and Live Nation, the "Jazz & Piano" shows will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

Lady Gaga previously announced four exclusive "Jazz & Piano" evenings as part of her Las Vegas residency, and due to overwhelming demand, she has decided to make them a permanent element of her Las Vegas performance schedule. Lady Gaga will also perform new tracks from her recent album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative album with the late Tony Bennett that celebrates Cole Porter's songbook.

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 72 million followers on Twitter and more than 31 million followers on Instagram.

Her fifth studio album, Joanne, was released in October 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album - the first female to do so in the last seven years.

Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history. Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her most recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR which wrapped earlier this year.






