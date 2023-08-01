Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 01/08/2023

John Wetton To Release 'An Extraordinary Life' 8CD Box Set In November 2023

John Wetton To Release 'An Extraordinary Life' 8CD Box Set In November 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
187 entries in 7 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
190 entries in 19 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
201 entries in 12 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
191 entries in 15 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
213 entries in 22 charts
Calm Down
Rema
786 entries in 23 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
692 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
244 entries in 23 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
216 entries in 24 charts
People
Libianca
243 entries in 17 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
410 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On 24th November the first in a series of box sets commemorating the life and music of one of the UK`s most extraordinary and prolific musicians, John Wetton, will be released.
The "An Extraordinary Life" box set contains 8 newly remastered CDs, featuring the six solo albums Wetton released between 1980 and 2011. Each album now includes special bonus tracks. Additionally, two further discs are included which feature a gold mine of rare, live and unreleased material from the vaults, compiled by John`s archivist, Rick Nelson.

Housed in a sumptuous 12" by 12" box, this set includes a 64-page book with an introduction by legendary artist, Roger Dean and contains comprehensive sleeve notes by Nick Shilton, author of Wetton's biography, "An Extraordinary Life", published earlier this year. The book also features a raft of photographs taken from the Wetton archive and has been designed by John's long-time friend, Michael Inns.
This whole project has been lovingly crafted and compiled with the full blessing of John`s son Dylan and his wife Lisa and is endorsed by the Wetton estate.

With a career spanning more than four decades, John Wetton`s rich baritone voice and accomplished bass playing has adorned many recordings. In this "An Extraordinary Life" his extensive solo career is captured for posterity all in one sumptuous box set, making this a fitting tribute to one of the UK most loved and respected artists.

"An Extraordinary Life":
DISC 1: Caught in The Crossfire (1980)
DISC 2: Battle Lines (1994)
DISC 3: Arkangel (1997)
DISC 4: Welcome to Heaven (2000)
DISC 5: Rock of Faith (2003)
DISC 6: Raised in Captivity (2011)
DISC 7: New Live and Unreleased Tracks
DISC 8: New Live and Unreleased Tracks

John Wetton has a unique place in British music history. In a glittering career spanning more than 40 years, Wetton was a member of several influential and much-loved bands including Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, UK, Asia and Icon. He also appeared on a host of albums as a guest artist or session player, including Bryan Ferry, Steve Hackett, Brian Eno, Renaissance and Galahad. In addition, Wetton had an extensive and accomplished solo career.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0160241 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037548542022705 secs