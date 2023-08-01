Zae France Sets The Mood For Summer With New Single 'Give It Up'



Stay tuned for the hottest season of the year - Rhythm n' Backwoods Szn - with more in store for Zae France soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Zae France releases his new single and visual for "Give It Up," out now via Def Jam Recordings/Compound Entertainment. The sonically smooth single sets the stage for Zae's forthcoming project Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II - out later this year. Rhythm n' Backwoods Szn II follows his 2019 LP, Rhythm N Backwoods, and showcases Zae's unique style of lyricism, structure, and layered vocal harmonies.The official visualizer for " Give It Up " offers a glimpse into Zae's allure as one of the new leaders of R&B.Recently, Essence Girls United spotlighted Zae as an "underground artist trailblazing their way to mainstream music" emphasizing "France is an artist who studies the key elements of R&B being quality writing, a message and of course, vocals. He was recently signed to Def Jam/ Compound Entertainment and is gearing up to release his third project full of his R&B flavor."The first single from Rhythm N Backwoods Szn II, "What It Do" featuring Fridayy, was met with widespread critical and fan acclaim alike. Lyrical Lemonade shared, "What It Do displays how versatile the gifted vocalist has gotten over the years as he introduces a new sound for his fans to enjoy," as ThisisRnB declared "Zae France has a unique ability to elevate and continue to give people what they want.The harmonious new track can be described as warm, fun, and having an upbeat R&B vibe. The new song displays Zae's ability to craft a catchy hook and how he is continuing to climb to the top of the R&B world with every release." Rated R&B, Kazi Magazine and more furthermore praised the track.Earlier this year Zae wrapped his solo nationwide tour 'This Vibe Ain't For Everybody' and is set to perform at the highly anticipated SOL BLUME Festival on August 20th in Sacramento, CA. For more information, visit: https://solblume.comStay tuned for the hottest season of the year - Rhythm n' Backwoods Szn - with more in store for Zae France soon.



