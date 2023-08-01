Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 01/08/2023

X Japan's New Single 'Angel' Debuts At No 1

X Japan's New Single 'Angel' Debuts At No 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The new single "Angel" from Japanese rock icons X Japan, debuted #1 across five charts, #2 on two more and top twenty on many others. "Angel" marks the first new single from the legendary band in eight years.
With music and lyrics by X Japan leader, composer, drummer, and pianist YOSHIKI, "Angel" is one of the band's most personal and emotional ballads to date.

The song charted #1 on Japan Rock Chart and Japan All Genres Chart, Macao All Genres Chart, Norway Rock Chart, and Taiwan All Genres Chart; #2 on Hong Kong All Genres Chart, and Netherlands Rock Chart; #3 on France Rock Chart, and Rock Charts in Mexico (#8), Germany (#13), UK (#14), Italy (#16), and US (#77) respectively.

X Japan has achieved legendary status among rock fans worldwide, making a buzz at Coachella, headlining major venues such as Wembley Arena and Madison Square Garden and selling out Japan's 55,000 seat Tokyo Dome a record 18 times. They have sold more than 30 million albums, singles and videos combined.






