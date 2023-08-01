Yungblud Added To Coke Studio 2023 Lineup



Recorded live at the famed AIR Studios in London, in collaboration with 26-year-old Afro-fusion singer/songwriter BNXN, this new version brings together a euphony of percussionists, gospel singers, horns, strings and electric guitars combined with YUNGBLUD's bold and brash performance style and BNXN's smooth lyrical delivery.



Since releasing his self-titled debut EP in 2018, YUNGBLUD has undeniably become the voice of Gen-Z, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. With multiple #1 albums already under his belt, as well as being BBC Sound Of nominated and an MTV Push winner, YUNGBLUD has nurtured a vast collective of dedicated fans around the globe, with a social following of over 14.5 million and accumulating billions of streams, cementing him firmly amongst the top alternative artists of his generation.

"It was amazing to be given the opportunity to cover this classic anthem.



BNXN (fka Buju) hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Having sold out concerts, and working with acclaimed artists such as Pheelz, Dave and Wizkid, BNXN has also won two Headie awards - recognising outstanding achievements in Nigerian music - including one for Next Rated artist and one for Best Rap Single.

"The process was amazing and I'm happy we were able to connect. YUNGBLUD is an extremely talented musician and the fact that he creates something totally different and raw is what made me intrigued about everything. I was really excited to fuse the sounds we both create into something amazing and I'm glad we did that," said BNXN. "This is something generations to come would see and appreciate at the same time, because I don't think it's something we see every day especially in Nigeria. Rock/Metal fusing with Afrobeats is something else and I'm just glad to be a part of it."



Also released today is "Sunn Beliya" a brand-new track by Indian song and screen icon, Shreya Ghoshal, collaborating with rapidly rising Alexandrian rapper and songwriter, Afroto. This unlikely combination brings together Shreya's globally renowned vocals and phrasing with Afroto's boundary-pushing sense of melody and beats.



Coca-Cola's 'Real Magic' brand philosophy celebrates the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences make the world a richer and more interesting place. It is a celebration of the real-life moments and the magic, that happens when people come together.



The release of "Movin' On Up" follows "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)," this year's COKE STUDIO™ anthem by Grammy-award-winning American musician,



"Collisions' are central to COKE STUDIO and are all about bringing incredible musical talent together across genres and cultures, to create fresh new sounds," said Joshua Burke, Global Head of



16+ of the biggest breakthrough music artists of the moment have been brought together from the US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, Korea and the Philippines for COKE STUDIO 2023:





NewJeans (Korea)

I.D (US)

Cat





Diljit Dosanjh (India)

Evdeki Saat (Turkey)

Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US)

Nasty C (South Africa)



Shae Gill (Pakistan)

Shreya Ghoshal (India)

XIN LIU (China)

Zack Tabudlo (Philippines)

Afroto (Egypt)

YUNGBLUD (UK)

BNXN (Nigeria)



The COKE STUDIO platform is a space for true borderless creation and collaboration amongst emerging and established music artists globally. Curated in collaboration with Universal



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. YUNGBLUD's breakneck voyage through the alt cosmos continues, with 'Lowlife' marking a fresh new era - visually, sonically and creatively - for the artist who has undeniably become the voice of Gen-Z, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Recent single 'Lowlife' is perhaps YUNGBLUD's most honest creation to date. Delivered with fervour and passion, it is an energetic, rebellious and turbo-charged anthem, fusing hard-edge melodies, heavy basslines and raw, vulnerable lyrics. It marks the beginning of a sonic and creative shift that sees YUNGBLUD return to his alternative roots while also taking creative risks with quirky yet detailed production, and considered instrumentation that simultaneously feels both new and nostalgic. The single was teased ahead of release when YUNGBLUD sent hand-written notes to fans' letterboxes around the world, detailing locations in London, LA and Germany, where blacked-out cars emblazoned with the single title popped up, attracting masses of fans who gathered in their thousands to experience the single for the first time. YUNGBLUD now has over 8 Million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 Billion global streams.



