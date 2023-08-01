Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 01/08/2023

From Ashes To New Apocalyptic Concept Album 'Blackout' Out Today; Share Lyric Video For "Monster In Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) FROM ASHES TO NEW continue to break their way into the top of the 21st century rock vanguard with their compelling new album BLACKOUT, out today (July 28), via BETTER NOISE MUSIC. Conceptually, BLACKOUT encapsulates the distress of the pre-apocalyptic world the Lancaster, PA band built with their groundbreaking 2016 debut DAY ONE, while mirroring the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic at which time it was written. Sonically, FROM ASHES TO NEW deliver a fresh spin on the sound that broke them onto the scene with their distinctive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic and alternative music. BLACKOUT was produced by vocalist Matt Brandyberry, alongside longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak at Atrium Audio in PA. It features 12 tracks including their fifth-ever Top 10-charting rock radio single "Hate Me Too," which peaked at #8 on Mediabase charts, and their latest anthemic single "Nightmare" which is now climbing the charts at Active Rock radio. Stream and/or download BLACKOUT or grab a physical copy on CD, vinyl or cassette at https://fatn.ffm.to/blackoutalbum.

"'Blackout' is our prequel to 'Day One,'" says co-vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "'Day One' was a strong representation of the style that made FATN who we are today, and 'Blackout' is a step above. The world seems to be headed further and further towards chaos and destruction, so it only felt right to create a piece to paint the picture we are all becoming all too familiar with. Expect much more of this from us in the future!"

"'Blackout is the album we've always wanted to make," relays co-vocalist Danny Case. "It's intense, emotional, heavy, and most importantly, it's us. This album truly represents who we are as a band and its massive sound will prove to be our best record yet. We are so incredibly proud of this album, and we are confident it will quickly become our fans' favorite From Ashes To New record ever."

FROM ASHES TO NEW are currently on tour across the U.S. until August 19 with rock mainstays In This Moment and Motionless In White along with For A King. Earlier this year, FROM ASHES TO NEW was featured at several of the top rock festivals including Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration Festival and Welcome To Rockville, in addition to appearing on tours with Shinedown, Three Days Grace and Bullet For My Valentine. See full dates listed below. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.fromashestonew.com/tour.

FROM ASHES TO NEW Tour Dates:
7/29 Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park &
7/30 Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park &
8/1 Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena &
8/2 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion &
8/4 Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR's Rockfest - Westfair Amphitheater &
8/5 Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater &
8/6 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena &
8/8 Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland &
8/9 Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena &
8/11 Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena &
8/12 Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center &
8/13 Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena &
8/15 Evansville, IN - Ford Center &
8/16 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center &
8/18 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion &
8/19 Albany, NY - MVP Arena &
& with In This Moment, Motionless In White & Fit For A King






