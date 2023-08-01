Genre-Bending Producer Hologramme Shares 'Aphrodite' Single





Luminous and hyperactive, 'Aphrodite' shows the prolific producer's ability to explore multiple genres. This romantic yet unpredictable track is supported by Drum and Bass rhythms while keeping the cinematic textures and intricate sound design we know Hologramme for, a sound that touches on aspects of Grooverider, DJ Hype, and Wilkinson. Hologramme's new work demonstrates all the fun and liberty in which he's swimming this summer.



No one is indifferent to the energy and authenticity of Montreal electronic producer Hologramme. Stage name to the musician and composer Clément Leduc, Hologramme is known around the world for his musical collaborations in cinema in addition to having collaborated with artists such as Lunice, Fakear, Ouri or Geoffroy.



After spending quite some time in festivals and nightclubs, Hologramme continues the unveiling of his upcoming album. With this new project, we fully feel the influences of artists such as Fred Again.., Nicolas Jaar and Jamie xx while feeling all the pleasure and disinhibition in which he evolves delivering this new sound. After passing through South Africa last spring alongside Tycho, Röyksopp and Christian Löffler and Piknic Électronik in Montreal this June, Hologramme is definitely on his way to leaving his mark on Electronic music in 2023.



Hologramme shares: "When I write my music, I never think of a purpose for it. I just let it happen. It's afterwards that the song finds a purpose by itself, and it's the crowd that ultimately decides what the song is for. I got the chance to test Aphrodite in various circumstances and I wouldn't have thought it was this much of a huge banger, but when I played it at Piknic Électronik in Montreal a few weeks ago, the crowd went crazy. The song found its purpose and it's to make crowds go crazy."



"Resembling the beauty of the Greek goddess of the same name, his latest offering is characterized by freedom and the experimentation with genres and textures." - Mixmag

"'Candide' arrives as a step in a new direction, capturing Hologramme at his most creatively refined and innovative." - CLASH Magazine

[On 'Candide'] "Sometimes nostalgic and thoughtful and then bubbling euphoric again…" - TONSPION

"...'32' is a testament to Hologramme's ability to create beauty and depth through his music." - Canadian Beats

"Contemplative and euphoric, the song delivers the warm nostalgia Hologramme has become known for…" - Top40-Charts.com

"Hologramme has demonstrated the ability to smoothly glide across deep house, downtempo, break-beat and ambient inspired soundscapes with finesse, exuding the epitome of raw, yet refined, talent." - EARMILK

"Hologram's 'Felicity' Is Like A Waking Dream." - URBANIA

