News
Metal / Hard Rock 01/08/2023

Mind Incision Releases Official Music Video For "Zero230"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Colorado based metal band MIND INCISION has released the official music video for their single, "Zero230"! Directed by Luke Ostermiller at Loste Films Studios, the video was produced by Loste Films Studios and Mind Incision, and stars Derek Peters(active duty US Army). War film featured in the video was provided by Derek Peters, Dean Schafer, and Anthony Notaro. Produced by DAVE OTERO at Flatline Audio, "Zero230" is off of the band''s, debut EP, The First Cut.
Player

""Zero230' was written for our military veterans. The song is about people who suffer from PTSD and shows the struggles a lot of our veterans go through. 44 veterans take their own lives everyday; we want to make more people aware. Sometimes, it just takes one person to realize something is wrong. There is help out there."" - MIND INCISION

MIND INCISION IS:
Jason Neil - Lead Vocals
Jon Maggard - Lead Guitar
Kyle Loucks - rhythm Guitar
Aeon Cruz - Bass
Kelly Morse - Drums

Formed in December of 2022, Mind Incision was born of five Denver musicians featuring well known local and national Artists such as Arcanium and Motograter, to Cevrance and Mother of Exile. While encompassing several styles of metal, Mind Incision creates a unique and power driven sound, coupled with vocals that compliment the driving music well, and can be heard and understood through screaming and singing parts throughout. The group has signed with Music Gallery International's management Shawn Barusch and are seeking touring opportunities NOW! With the release of their E.P. The First Cut, which was produced, mixed and mastered by Denver's own Dave Otero at Flatline Audio, Mind Incision prepares to finish the record with Dave after their breakout tour in 2023.






