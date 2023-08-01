Mind Incision Releases Official Music Video For "Zero230"!



""Zero230' was written for our military veterans. The song is about people who suffer from PTSD and shows the struggles a lot of our veterans go through. 44 veterans take their own lives everyday; we want to make more people aware. Sometimes, it just takes one person to realize something is wrong. There is help out there."" - MIND INCISION



MIND INCISION IS:

Jason Neil - Lead Vocals

Jon Maggard - Lead Guitar

Kyle Loucks - rhythm Guitar

Aeon Cruz - Bass





Formed in December of 2022, Mind Incision was born of five Denver musicians featuring well known local and national Artists such as Arcanium and Motograter, to Cevrance and Mother of Exile. While encompassing several styles of metal, Mind Incision creates a unique and power driven sound, coupled with vocals that compliment the driving music well, and can be heard and understood through screaming and singing parts throughout. The group has signed with Music Gallery International's management Shawn Barusch and are seeking touring opportunities NOW! With the release of their E.P. The First Cut, which was produced, mixed and mastered by Denver's own Dave Otero at Flatline Audio, Mind Incision prepares to finish the record with Dave after their breakout tour in 2023.




