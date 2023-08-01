Horizon Theory Blast Off With "Astronomer"





The strength Horizon



"Astronomer" is metaphorical, the loneliness you can feel even on earth with billions of other people and constantly looking for something more in life. Relationship issues, financial struggles, drug addiction, can lead to an extreme feeling of loneliness and depression. With this song we wanted to express these feelings that so many have." - Horizon Theory



Producer: Chris Black

Recorded at Straight Jacket Studios

Mixed by Chris Dawson

Mastered by Maor Appelbaum

Video by Akuro Productions



Horizon



BAND MEMBERS:

﻿Chris

Luen Murr - Bass

Josh Harrington - Vocals

Jeff Hafer - Drums New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HORIZON THEORY release their new single/video - "ASTRONOMER". Loneliness, Addiction, and Struggles come forth in the latest release from Horizon Theory, "Astronomer". Bringing a heartfelt portrayal of the loneliness that one can experience even in a crowded world. The song delves deep into the emotions that come with multiple life struggles we might experience from day to day.The strength Horizon Theory brings through the voice of their music resonates with their audience - a sensational force comes in the dynamic work of their songwriting, and monster arena hard rock/metal delivery."Astronomer" is metaphorical, the loneliness you can feel even on earth with billions of other people and constantly looking for something more in life. Relationship issues, financial struggles, drug addiction, can lead to an extreme feeling of loneliness and depression. With this song we wanted to express these feelings that so many have." - Horizon TheoryProducer: Chris BlackRecorded at Straight Jacket StudiosMixed by Chris DawsonMastered by Maor AppelbaumVideo by Akuro ProductionsHorizon Theory is a group of musicians that have joined together to create a soundscape for the future they envision. All of the which have cut their teeth in current or former bands and learned through the years what it takes to create a sound that will evoke emotion in listeners. Horizon Theory has the ability to take you on an emotional roller coaster while maintaining a hard rock sound with metal elements. Meaningful riffs, groove-oriented bass, tasteful and tribal drum beats, and soaring vocals lead the path to a fresh yet familiar sound that will be a staple of this band for years to come.BAND MEMBERS:﻿Chris Black - GuitarsLuen Murr - BassJosh Harrington - VocalsJeff Hafer - Drums



