Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 01/08/2023

Horizon Theory Blast Off With "Astronomer"

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
674 entries in 28 charts
Daylight
David Kushner
224 entries in 23 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
185 entries in 7 charts
Last Night
Morgan Wallen
194 entries in 12 charts
People
Libianca
234 entries in 17 charts
Miracle
Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
181 entries in 15 charts
Calm Down
Rema
773 entries in 23 charts
Baby Don't Hurt Me
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
182 entries in 19 charts
Tattoo
Loreen
202 entries in 22 charts
Eyes Closed
Ed Sheeran
211 entries in 24 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
403 entries in 23 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) HORIZON THEORY release their new single/video - "ASTRONOMER". Loneliness, Addiction, and Struggles come forth in the latest release from Horizon Theory, "Astronomer". Bringing a heartfelt portrayal of the loneliness that one can experience even in a crowded world. The song delves deep into the emotions that come with multiple life struggles we might experience from day to day.

The strength Horizon Theory brings through the voice of their music resonates with their audience - a sensational force comes in the dynamic work of their songwriting, and monster arena hard rock/metal delivery.

"Astronomer" is metaphorical, the loneliness you can feel even on earth with billions of other people and constantly looking for something more in life. Relationship issues, financial struggles, drug addiction, can lead to an extreme feeling of loneliness and depression. With this song we wanted to express these feelings that so many have." - Horizon Theory

Producer: Chris Black
Recorded at Straight Jacket Studios
Mixed by Chris Dawson
Mastered by Maor Appelbaum
Video by Akuro Productions

Horizon Theory is a group of musicians that have joined together to create a soundscape for the future they envision. All of the which have cut their teeth in current or former bands and learned through the years what it takes to create a sound that will evoke emotion in listeners. Horizon Theory has the ability to take you on an emotional roller coaster while maintaining a hard rock sound with metal elements. Meaningful riffs, groove-oriented bass, tasteful and tribal drum beats, and soaring vocals lead the path to a fresh yet familiar sound that will be a staple of this band for years to come.

BAND MEMBERS:
﻿Chris Black - Guitars
Luen Murr - Bass
Josh Harrington - Vocals
Jeff Hafer - Drums






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0153310 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046648979187012 secs