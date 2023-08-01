Let's Dance: 69/100 Of Party People Reveal Dancing Can Turn A Bad Day Into A Good Day, Reports Desperados

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) New research from Desperados reveals that dancing is the latest trend helping people unwind. In fact, of those surveyed, 82% said they dance as a form of release, with a quarter (22%) doing so every single day.

The survey, conducted by Desperados, the beer brand with latin spirit, across the UK, US, Germany, Belgium and Spain, also revealed that dancing has the power to make people feel happier (79%) and transform a bad day into a good day (69%).

It marks the launch of Desperados Dance Club - an updated iteration of the dance-powered app, now turning dance steps into major rewards and epic experiences.
With new functionality, partygoers can now open the app and dance anywhere, any time to unlock rewards including VIP access, festival tickets and more. They can also choose to raise cash for charities that champion inclusivity - Stonewall & Women in Music. For every 100 steps, Desperados will donate €1 to these charities in a bid to make dancefloors safer and more accessible.

Dancing is clearly more than just a sport - 44% of respondents said it makes them feel free and another 61% confirmed it helps them feel connected to those around them, establishing a sense of community. Through the new and improved app features, Desperados is helping this community come together, enabling them to dance whenever and wherever. Desperados will also be creating, and sponsoring events designed to help people unwind and connect with others.

Top dancefloor fillers revealed as:
"Dancing Queen" - ABBA
"Macarena" - Los Del Rio,
"Y.M.C.A" - Village People
"Stayin' Alive" - Bee Gees
"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

Dance just 500 steps from anywhere to unlock the full playlist in the app.

Top dancefloor destinations are:
Nightclub (31%)
House party (27%)
Wedding (23%)
Festival (17%)
Bedroom (10%)

The updated platform follows Desperados' Rave to Save initiative - a campaign that saw partygoers tune into a series of innovative parties to dance and raise cash for charity, which saw €165,000 donated to Stonewall and Women in Music last year.

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Head of Desperados said: "We're so excited to be announcing the launch of Dance Club, helping to bring communities together through the power of movement and music! And what better way to get your groove on than knowing you could be earning rewards not only for yourself, but for others as well, whilst raising funds for charity at the same time. Once again, we're incredibly proud to be partnering with leading inclusive charities Stonewall and Women in Music, as we aim to make dance floors around the world a safe and accessible space for all.''






