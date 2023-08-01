Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
01/08/2023

Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" Hits No 1!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jason Aldean's career-first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 is his 40th entry on the chart overall. It's also by far the most controversial chart-topper of the year, sparking debate over whether it promotes violence against political opponents, racism, and even lynching. The chart dated August 5 also marks the first time in history that the top three on the Hot 100 are all country songs.
Three country songs now currently hold the top three Hot 100 spots; it's the first time that's happened. After Aldean, Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is at #2, and Luke Combs' Tracy Chapman cover "Fast Car" sits at #3. This is Aldean's first #1.

Also in the Hot 100's top 10, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd's "K-POP" debuts at No. 7 and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World," with Aqua, returns to the region at No. 8, following the premiere of the box office hit Barbie.

"Try That in a Small Town" is the 1,152nd No. 1 in the Hot 100's history.

Billboard Hot 100 Singles Top10, this week following:
1. Try That In A Small Town - Jason Aldean
2. Last Night - Morgan Wallen
3. Fast Car - Luke Combs
4. Fukumean - Gunna
5. Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez
6. Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
7. K-Pop - Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & Weeknd
8. Barbie World - Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua
9. Seven - Jung Kook & Latto
10. Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo






