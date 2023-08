Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" Hits No 1!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jason Aldean's career-first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 is his 40th entry on the chart overall. It's also by far the most controversial chart-topper of the year, sparking debate over whether it promotes violence against political opponents, racism, and even lynching. The chart dated August 5 also marks the first time in history that the top three on the Hot 100 are all country songs.Three country songs now currently hold the top three Hot 100 spots; it's the first time that's happened. After Aldean, Morgan Wallen's " Last Night " is at #2, and Luke Combs' Tracy Chapman cover " Fast Car " sits at #3. This is Aldean's first #1.Also in the Hot 100's top 10, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd's "K-POP" debuts at No. 7 and Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's "Barbie World," with Aqua, returns to the region at No. 8, following the premiere of the box office hit Barbie."Try That in a Small Town" is the 1,152nd No. 1 in the Hot 100's history.Billboard Hot 100 Singles Top10, this week following:1. Try That In A Small Town - Jason Aldean2. Last Night - Morgan Wallen3. Fast Car - Luke Combs4. Fukumean - Gunna5. Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez6. Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift7. K-Pop - Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & Weeknd8. Barbie World - Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua9. Seven Jung Kook & Latto10. Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo