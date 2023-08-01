Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Classical 01/08/2023

Savvy Soprano Sangeeta Kaur (Teresa Mai) Releases Pop-Infused "Aurora"

Savvy Soprano Sangeeta Kaur (Teresa Mai) Releases Pop-Infused "Aurora"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) From her newly opened recording studio in Austin's Hill Country, Grammy Award-winning Soprano Sangeeta Kaur (Teresa Mai) has announced the release of "Aurora," her sixth Classical Crossover/New Age album.
Kaur was joined by music executives, fans, and friends at Studio Hill, a state-of-the-art recording facility she owns with her husband Hai Nguyen and Grammy Award-winning engineer Gerhard Joost.

Grammy Award winning Soprano Sangeeta Kaur releases "Aurora," her sixth crossover album at Studio Hill in Austin, Texas.
"This album has characteristics of an Aurora," said Kaur. "It is colorful, sometimes serene and calm, and at other times, energetic and cinematic," she said.

The precision of the Soprano's gifted voice, coupled with her savvy production techniques, has carved out a large audience for the classically trained Kaur in the expanding crossover market.

The Recording Academy says Kaur is the first performer of Vietnamese/American origin ever to win a Grammy® Award in the "Best Classical Solo Performance" category ("Mythologies," 2022). Last month, Kaur was in Vietnam to perform for U.S. Ambassador Marc E. Knapper and his wife Suzuko at the Embassy's Independence Day celebrations.

On "Aurora," Kaur invited English pop sensation Shridhar Solanki to produce "Aurora," so crossover classical and new age fans should expect unmistakable pop overtones like those on "Distant Shores" and "Flashback."

Overall, the album remains true to Kaur's operatic roots, highlighted by her stellar performance on "Starlight."
"My life's mission is to create and share music that brings joy and positive transformation to the listener," says Kaur. "Aurora" will act as a "beacon of hope" for people around the world.

Kaur's world-renowned voice first came to the nation's attention with her appearance on the acclaimed PBS musical series, "Front and Center," during the pandemic. In addition, Kaur is bringing classical music to the metaverse.

She earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Opera Performance from the Bob Cole Music Conservatory at California State University, Long Beach, and a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

"Aurora" session players are familiar faces, and most are Grammy® Award winners. They include violinist Nathalie Bonin, percussionist M.B. Gordy, bassist Mark Gorman, guitarist Andrew Synowiec, pianist Van Anh Nguyen, and cellist Eru Matsumoto.
The album was released by Studio Hill Records, produced by Solanki, and co-produced by Kaur, Mark Olsen, Van Anh Nguyen, and Duy Tran. Visit www.sangeetakaurmusic.com






