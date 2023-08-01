"Gifts Of Gratitude" Project Honors Jerry Garcia Of The Grateful Dead





The project invites fans of the virtuoso's music to share a word of gratitude with the Jerry Garcia Foundation via its Facebook page or via the Jerry Garcia Archive website. The submissions will be collected and placed on the branches of a 3D virtual "Gratitude Tree" near the Jerry Garcia Archive Art Garden in the Neverworld metaverse. The "Gratitude Tree" can be seen @Top40-Charts.com



A teleportal was placed in the welcome area of the Neverworld Grid to bring visitors to the blooming "Gratitude Tree" created by Govega Sachertorte. The tree is in a beautiful garden on a small island surrounded by walking paths and greenery designed by digital artist Nexus Storm.



The "Gifts of Gratitude" initiative is intended to serve as an ongoing project to acknowledge and honor the importance of gratitude.

"All are invited to join in this project," said Keelin Garcia, Jerry's daughter and co-founder of the Jerry Garcia Foundation. "The 'Gifts of Gratitude Project' is a simple way goodness can be shared throughout the world in honor of my father."

"My husband shared so much love and beauty through his artistic contributions. In his honor, we hope this community project brings a little joy to others," expressed Manasha Garcia.



In addition, an original sculpture created by artist Colleen Rudolf will be unveiled to the public in the Jerry Garcia Archive Museum. A soundscape of improvisational music will be provided by jazz artists Tony Saunders and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells. The music will be presented near the "Gratitude Tree." Tony and Jair-Rohm are members of the foundation's advisory board, along with



The Neverworld Grid is a virtual online open simulator metaverse built by 3D content creators. The Jerry Garcia Archive Museum and Art Garden reside in this beautiful virtual world. Starchive provides the software platform to the Jerry Garcia Archive and serves as the digital organizational partner. Neverworld and Starchive are instrumental in allowing the Jerry Garcia Archive to serve as a vehicle of education and inspiration for the greater community.

