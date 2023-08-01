Snoop Dogg Drops First Footwear Collab With Skechers



An Entertainment New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg sets his eyes on conquering the footwear world by bringing his style to Skechers as part of a multi-year partnership. With the first styles dropping today, the Skechers x Snoop Dogg collection fuses the innovative comfort of Skechers with Snoop's unique design vision in a range of versatile and street-ready sneakers that adapt to any lifestyle."The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life," said Snoop. "Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair-with Skechers you'll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you'll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.""We were already working with Snoop on the co-branded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership."The initial OG and Remix Capsule of unisex styles from Skechers x Snoop Dogg is available now at skechers.com and Skechers retail stores in the United States, and is rolling out to specialty stores, as well as Skechers stores and websites around the globe. Two additional limited-edition capsules are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, including a collectors' capsule featuring Snoop's iconic NFT character Dr. Bombay. These initial capsules are just the start, with more exciting designs to follow later this year and beyond.An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries.



