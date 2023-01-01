Peter Gabriel Releases "Olive Tree"





Written and produced by



Like the song Road to Joy, released in June, "Olive Tree" is also part of a separate brain-related project that



Musically, "Olive Tree" provides another up-tempo moment for the i/o record, 'I wanted it to have some speed to it but I also wanted some mystery, too. I think it is a celebration in a way and there's a real sense of being alive.' The song features a string arrangement from John Metcalfe, with further contributions from Manu Katché on drums, Tony Levin on bass,



This month's full moon release comes with artwork from the artist Barthélémy Togou and his work "Chroniques avec la Nature".

'I was aware of Barthélémy Toguo's work, which I found very haunting and very strong, but I first met him at WOMAD in 2015, when he came as artist in residence. I wasn't talking about this project at that time, but when I was thinking about re-connecting to nature and his work seemed ideal. I think it's super strong and looks wonderful on stage.



Barthélémy listened to the song and his piece was created as a direct response to the music, which hasn't always been the case with the other artists, but he was determined that he should generte something new and I'm very glad he did, it's wonderful.'



Just like the previous full moon releases, "Olive Tree" will come with differing mix approaches from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix), released on August 1, and also from Tchad



Further details on the release plans for the full album will follow.



Barthélémy Togou: https://www.barthelemytoguo.com

Cover image: 'Chroniques avec la Nature' by Barthélémy Togou



The i/o tour continues in North

All dates are on sale now. livenation.com / petergabriel.com



i/o The Tour 2023:

Fri, 6th Jan 2023 QC Videotron Centre 8

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 ON Canadian Tire Centre 9

Mon, 2nd Jan 2023 ON Scotiabank

Wed, 4th Jan 2023 QC Bell Centre 13

Thu, 5th Jan 2023 MA TD Garden 14

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 PA Wells Fargo Center 16

Mon, 2nd Jan 2023 NY Madison

Wed, 4th Jan 2023 DC Capital One

Fri, 6th Jan 2023 NY Keybank Center 22

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 PA PPG Paints

Mon, 2nd Jan 2023 OH Nationwide

Wed, 4th Jan 2023 OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 27

Fri, 6th Jan 2023 MI Caesars

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 IL United Center 30

Mon, 2nd Jan 2023 WI Fiserv Forum 2 October Milwaukee

Tue, 3rd Jan 2023 MN Xcel

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 BC Rogers

Sun, 1st Jan 2023 WA Climate Pledge

Wed, 4th Jan 2023 CA Chase Center 11 October San Francisco

Fri, 6th Jan 2023 CA Kia Forum 13 October Los Angeles

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 CA Acrisure

Mon, 2nd Jan 2023 CO Ball

Wed, 4th Jan 2023 TX Moody Center 18 October Austin

Thu, 5th Jan 2023 TX American Airlines Center 19 October Dallas

Sat, 7th Jan 2023 TX Toyota Center 21 October Houston. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the full moon, Tuesday, August 1, Peter Gabriel releases the eighth track from the album i/o. This month the song is "Olive Tree" and the first version to be heard is the Bright-Side Mix, by Mark 'Spike' Stent.Written and produced by Peter Gabriel, "Olive Tree" is another song about connection, both how we interact with nature and the other species around us, but also a greater sensitivity to the potential for broadening human experience, 'in some ways I do think we are part of everything and we probably have means to connect and communicate with everything that we often shut off. We only want to see and listen to the things that seem important and relevant to us and shut out the noise of everything else when, probably, hidden in that noise there are all sorts of things that can help us realise our place in this future world.'Like the song Road to Joy, released in June, "Olive Tree" is also part of a separate brain-related project that Peter is currently working on, as well as being partly influenced by his interest in the brain reading research of the likes of Jack Gallant's Lab at Berkeley and Mary Lou Jepsen's work at Openwater.cc, 'it feeds into this idea that we're no longer these islands that have our own private thoughts, that our thoughts are going to get opened up to the outside world. The lubrication that allows society to function is based, in part, on not being able to read what's going on in other people's minds, so unless we get more comfortable with how we really are, we're probably going to prefer to stay partly buried in our private worlds.'Musically, "Olive Tree" provides another up-tempo moment for the i/o record, 'I wanted it to have some speed to it but I also wanted some mystery, too. I think it is a celebration in a way and there's a real sense of being alive.' The song features a string arrangement from John Metcalfe, with further contributions from Manu Katché on drums, Tony Levin on bass, David Rhodes on guitar, Josh Shpak on trumpet and additional percussion from Jed Lynch. The song was recorded at Real World Studios, Bath, The Beehive and British Grove, London.This month's full moon release comes with artwork from the artist Barthélémy Togou and his work "Chroniques avec la Nature".'I was aware of Barthélémy Toguo's work, which I found very haunting and very strong, but I first met him at WOMAD in 2015, when he came as artist in residence. I wasn't talking about this project at that time, but when I was thinking about re-connecting to nature and his work seemed ideal. I think it's super strong and looks wonderful on stage.Barthélémy listened to the song and his piece was created as a direct response to the music, which hasn't always been the case with the other artists, but he was determined that he should generte something new and I'm very glad he did, it's wonderful.'Just like the previous full moon releases, "Olive Tree" will come with differing mix approaches from Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix), released on August 1, and also from Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix), released later in the month.Further details on the release plans for the full album will follow.Barthélémy Togou: https://www.barthelemytoguo.comCover image: 'Chroniques avec la Nature' by Barthélémy TogouThe i/o tour continues in North America in September and October.All dates are on sale now. livenation.com / petergabriel.comi/o The Tour 2023:Fri, 6th Jan 2023 QC Videotron Centre 8 September Quebec CitySat, 7th Jan 2023 ON Canadian Tire Centre 9 September OttawaMon, 2nd Jan 2023 ON Scotiabank Arena 11 September TorontoWed, 4th Jan 2023 QC Bell Centre 13 September MontrealThu, 5th Jan 2023 MA TD Garden 14 September BostonSat, 7th Jan 2023 PA Wells Fargo Center 16 September PhiladelphiaMon, 2nd Jan 2023 NY Madison Square Garden 18 September New YorkWed, 4th Jan 2023 DC Capital One Arena 20 September WashingtonFri, 6th Jan 2023 NY Keybank Center 22 September BuffaloSat, 7th Jan 2023 PA PPG Paints Arena 23 September PittsburghMon, 2nd Jan 2023 OH Nationwide Arena 25 September ColumbusWed, 4th Jan 2023 OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 27 September ClevelandFri, 6th Jan 2023 MI Little Arena 29 September DetroitSat, 7th Jan 2023 IL United Center 30 September ChicagoMon, 2nd Jan 2023 WI Fiserv Forum 2 October MilwaukeeTue, 3rd Jan 2023 MN Xcel Energy Center 3 October St PaulSat, 7th Jan 2023 BC Rogers Arena 7 October VancouverSun, 1st Jan 2023 WA Climate Pledge Arena 8 October SeattleWed, 4th Jan 2023 CA Chase Center 11 October San FranciscoFri, 6th Jan 2023 CA Kia Forum 13 October Los AngelesSat, 7th Jan 2023 CA Acrisure Arena 14 October Palm SpringsMon, 2nd Jan 2023 CO Ball Arena 16 October DenverWed, 4th Jan 2023 TX Moody Center 18 October AustinThu, 5th Jan 2023 TX American Airlines Center 19 October DallasSat, 7th Jan 2023 TX Toyota Center 21 October Houston.



