News
RnB 02/08/2023

212ceilingface - New Experimental Hip Hop Out Of Chicago

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago artist and producer Miles Erickson, known to the scene as 212ceilingface, accesses the heart of the contemporary scene, with freedom of design and unwavering purpose at the centre of every track.
Born out of atmospheric production and passionate bars, 'SUGARDEMOS' calls out on behalf of an artist with a clear sense of integrity and character to his musical approach.

Kicking into gear with the increasingly gritty, hard-hitting 'RIVER', the album 'SUGARDEMOS' proceeds to rain down with fearless versatility in both storytelling and production.

Unconfined by genre, 'SUGARDEMOS' goes on to weave in essential threads of catchy melody and infectious grooves, the likes of 'SORRY' and 'TAMMI 23' proving memorable highlights - elevating these qualities in line with the personality and soulful grit at the heart of the writing.

Also employing hints of vocal adlibs and unexpected neo-classical tones throughout the likes of 'ZION', with vintage ambience raining down for the atmospheric and hypnotic 'KORINE INTERLUDE', the new album effectively speaks volumes on behalf of the future of alternative Pop, Hip Hop and Cinematic Noise.
Alongside devotedly free creativity, 212ceilingface maintains a defiant edge of identity and truthful conviction, writing from the heart, with honesty and vulnerability, whilst keeping things creatively fresh and engaging every step of the way.






