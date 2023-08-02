Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Extend US Tour To East Coast In November 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway have announced their US East Coast "Next Rodeo" tour for November with stops at Brooklyn's Brooklyn Made, Burlington's Higher Ground, Boston's Berklee Performance Center, Albany's The Egg, Washington, DC's 9:30 Club, and more. Tickets for the newly announced dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, August 2, using code GOLD, with general on-sale this Friday, August 4.
The newly confirmed shows follow the band's recently announced West Coast "Road to El Dorado" run, which includes stops at Portland's Aladdin
Theatre, Seattle's Crocodile, Boise's Knitting Factory, Salt Lake City's Commonwealth Room, and Denver's Cervantes Other Side, among others.
The upcoming performances celebrate Tuttle's new album, City of Gold, which was released last month to overwhelming acclaim via Nonesuch Records; you can hear it and get it here. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years and follows her 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.
In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick Leslie
(mandolin), Shelby Means (bass, harmony vocals), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo, harmony vocals).
MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR
Jul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, CO
Aug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CA
Aug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
at Harveys* Stateline, NV
Aug 8 Rialto Bozeman, MT
Aug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MT
Aug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, AB
Aug 18 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Aug 19 Hoxeyville Music
Festival Wellston, MI
Aug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway* Richmond, VA
Aug 22 The Andrew J Brady Music
Center** Cincinnati, OH
Aug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, IN
Aug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TX
Aug 26 Kaw River Roots
Festival Lawrence, KS
Sep 1 Gorge Amphitheatre*** Quincy, WA
Sep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TN
Sep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZ
Sep 21 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TN
Sep 24 Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Los Angeles, CA
Sep 26 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VA
Sep 30 IBMA World of Bluegrass Raleigh, NC
Oct 1 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TN
Oct 6 Rebels & Renegades Music
Festival Monterey, CA
Oct 7 Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CA
Oct 8 Domino Room Bend, OR
Oct 10 Aladdin Theatre Portland, OR
Oct 11 SOU Recital Hall Ashland, OR
Oct 13 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA
Oct 14 Wild Buffalo House Bellingham, WA
Oct 15 The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Oct 17 Knitting Factory Boise, ID
Oct 19 Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 20 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
Oct 21 Cervantes Other Side Denver, CO
Nov 10 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
Nov 11 Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Mansfield, CT
Nov 12 The Egg Albany, NY
Nov 14 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
Nov 16 Aura Portland, ME
Nov 17 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA
Nov 18 Landmark on Main Street Port Washington, NY
Nov 19 Ardmore Music
Hall Ardmore, PA
Nov 21 9:30 Club Washington, DC
Dec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL
* w/Dierks Bentley
** w/Charley Crockett
*** w/Dave Matthews Band
MOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL
Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter
Jan 11 The Forum Bath
Jan 12 Cadogan Hall London
Jan 13 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill
Jan 14 Palace Theatre Southend
Jan 16 The Apex Bury St Edmunds
Jan 17 Lowther Pavilion Lytham
Jan 18 Sunderland Fire Station Sunderland
Jan 19 Celtic Connections Glasgow
Jan 21 Buxton Opera House Buxton
Jan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's Lynn
Jan 24 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury
Jan 25 St Albans Arena
St Albans
Jan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New Brighton
Jan 27 Royal Hall Harrogate