Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Extend US Tour To East Coast In November 2023

The upcoming performances celebrate Tuttle's new album, City of Gold, which was released last month to overwhelming acclaim via Nonesuch Records; you can hear it and get it here. Produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas, City of Gold was inspired by Tuttle's constant touring with Golden Highway these past few years and follows her 2022 record, Crooked Tree, which won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.



In addition to Tuttle (vocals, acoustic guitar), Golden Highway is Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle, harmony vocals), Dominick



MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR

Jul 30 RockyGrass Festival Lyons, CO

Aug 3 Obsidian Spirits Amphitheater* Corning, CA

Aug 4 Lake Tahoe Outdoor

Aug 8 Rialto Bozeman, MT

Aug 9 Greensky Bluegrass Missoula, MT

Aug 12 Edmonton Folk Festival Edmonton, AB

Aug 18 Thalia Hall Chicago, IL

Aug 19 Hoxeyville

Aug 21 Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway* Richmond, VA

Aug 22 The Andrew J Brady

Aug 24 Switchyard Park Bloomington, IN

Aug 25 Whitewater Amphitheater** New Braunfels, TX

Aug 26 Kaw River

Sep 1 Gorge Amphitheatre*** Quincy, WA

Sep 8 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens Nasvhille, TN

Sep 15 Pickin' in the Pines Festival Flagstaff, AZ

Sep 21 Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp Nashville, TN

Sep 24 Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival Los Angeles, CA

Sep 26 Lyric Theatre Blacksburg, VA

Sep 30 IBMA World of Bluegrass Raleigh, NC

Oct 1 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, TN

Oct 6 Rebels & Renegades

Oct 7 Van Duzer Theatre Arcata, CA

Oct 8 Domino Room Bend, OR

Oct 10 Aladdin Theatre Portland, OR

Oct 11 SOU Recital Hall Ashland, OR

Oct 13 Knitting Factory Spokane, WA

Oct 14 Wild Buffalo House Bellingham, WA

Oct 15 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Oct 17 Knitting Factory Boise, ID

Oct 19 Commonwealth Room Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 20 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO

Oct 21 Cervantes Other Side Denver, CO

Nov 10 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

Nov 11 Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts Mansfield, CT

Nov 12 The Egg Albany, NY

Nov 14 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

Nov 16 Aura Portland, ME

Nov 17 Berklee Performance Center Boston, MA

Nov 18 Landmark on Main Street Port Washington, NY

Nov 19 Ardmore

Nov 21 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Dec 1 Orange Blossom Revue Lake Wales, FL

* w/Dierks Bentley

** w/Charley Crockett

*** w/Dave Matthews Band



MOLLY TUTTLE UK TOUR WITH TOMMY EMMANUEL

Jan 10 Exeter Corn Exchange Exeter

Jan 11 The Forum Bath

Jan 12 Cadogan Hall London

Jan 13 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill

Jan 14 Palace Theatre Southend

Jan 16 The Apex Bury St Edmunds

Jan 17 Lowther Pavilion Lytham

Jan 18 Sunderland Fire Station Sunderland

Jan 19 Celtic Connections Glasgow

Jan 21 Buxton Opera House Buxton

Jan 23 King's Lynn Corn Exchange King's Lynn

Jan 24 Theatre Severn Shrewsbury

Jan 25 St Albans

Jan 26 Floral Pavilion Theatre New Brighton

