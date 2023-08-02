Jobi Riccio Unveils Lush, Atmospheric New Single "Lonely Tonight"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following her Newport Folk Festival debut over the weekend, where she was honored with the John Prine Songwriter Fellowship Award, Jobi Riccio has released a new single "Lonely Tonight." The atmospheric track combines classic folk songwriting sensibilities with indie production, hinting at influences of Big Thief, Twain, and Bonny Light Horseman. Riccio, who was recently included in NPR's "Favorite New Artists of 2023 (So Far)," processes her feelings of disconnection over a lush string arrangement, composed by co-producer Jesse Timm and performed by Josie Toney. The track features Bradley Morse on bass, Jesse Timm on drums, and Riccio on acoustic guitar. Listen to " Lonely Tonight " here: https://ffm.to/jobiricciowhiplash Lonely Tonight " is featured on Riccio's forthcoming debut album Whiplash, due out September 8 via Yep Roc. Written over the course of several formative and tumultuous years in Riccio's late teens and early twenties, Whiplash is a profoundly vulnerable work delivered by an artist navigating the complicated transition into adulthood with remarkable grace and maturity. The 11-song-collection was co-produced by Riccio, Gar Ragland, Jesse Timm, and Isaiah Beard (of Baerd) at Ragland's Citizen Studios in Asheville, North Carolina."I think most people's late teens and early 20's are a really difficult, confusing, and isolating time," Riccio explains. " 'Whiplash' is a reflection on that."The 25-year-old Nashville-based musician has garnered praise from The New York Times, The Nashville Scene, The Boot, No Depression, Holler and more. Riccio recently joined Willi Carlisle for a handful of East Coast Tour dates and will be returning to AmericanaFest for an official showcase in September. For more information please visit https://www.jobiriccio.com/.



