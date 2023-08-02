Orla Gartland Shares Electrifying New Single 'Kiss Ur Face Forever'





The track is a cynical yet soppy love song that showcases a more upbeat, electric side to Orla's musicality, and lives in the complexity of feelings towards the person you love.



Orla shares, "This song is about being in love and split down the middle by it - on one side excited and energized, the other side cynical and withheld. I really love the erratic guitars and the urgency of the drums in this track - hearing the intro literally gets my heart rate up."

"I wrote 'Kiss Ur Face Forever' with Tom Stafford (my co-producer on my first smash-hit album 'Woman on the Internet') and my best friend



Last summer, Gartland's 2019 song "Why Am I Like This?" soundtracked a pivotal scene in hit queer coming-of-age Netflix series Heartstopper, which saw the song trend globally and brought on a huge new life amongst fans new and old, reaching the #1 sound on TikTok in the UK and debuting on Spotify's Viral Charts in 32 countries.



The indie Irish musician is fresh off the heels of her critically acclaimed debut album, Woman on the Internet, which debuted at #10 on the UK Official Albums chart and features breakout singles "More Like You" and "You're Not Special, Babe." The LP received widespread praise by the likes of NPR, Billboard, The New York Times, Consequence, Paste, The FADER, The Cut, NME, MTV News, and many more.



The multi-faceted artist and producer has played sold out UK and EU headline tours in support of Woman on the Internet, has a songwriting credit to her name for global K-pop superstars BTS ("134340"), toured previously with the likes of Sigrid, Nina Nesbitt, and dodie, and has built an organic and loyal fan base of over half a million social followers leading to 200 million cumulative global streams, 35 million YouTube views, and 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.



Gartland is currently also in new band FIZZ alongside longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK indie-pop musician/songwriter/producer Orla Gartland makes her triumphant return with the electrifying new anthem "Kiss Ur Face Forever," her first since the release of her 2021 top 10 UK debut album Woman on the Internet available to stream now on all digital platforms via The Orchard.The track is a cynical yet soppy love song that showcases a more upbeat, electric side to Orla's musicality, and lives in the complexity of feelings towards the person you love.Orla shares, "This song is about being in love and split down the middle by it - on one side excited and energized, the other side cynical and withheld. I really love the erratic guitars and the urgency of the drums in this track - hearing the intro literally gets my heart rate up.""I wrote 'Kiss Ur Face Forever' with Tom Stafford (my co-producer on my first smash-hit album 'Woman on the Internet') and my best friend Lauren Aquilina. Lauren and I live together and have been friends for 10+ years, since we were both tiny baby popstars. We had never written together up until this point - I'm such a fan of Lauren's songwriting that I'd always been too nervous to ask - but it finally happened and unsurprisingly it was so fun and felt almost effortless to write with someone who knows me so well."Last summer, Gartland's 2019 song "Why Am I Like This?" soundtracked a pivotal scene in hit queer coming-of-age Netflix series Heartstopper, which saw the song trend globally and brought on a huge new life amongst fans new and old, reaching the #1 sound on TikTok in the UK and debuting on Spotify's Viral Charts in 32 countries.The indie Irish musician is fresh off the heels of her critically acclaimed debut album, Woman on the Internet, which debuted at #10 on the UK Official Albums chart and features breakout singles "More Like You" and "You're Not Special, Babe." The LP received widespread praise by the likes of NPR, Billboard, The New York Times, Consequence, Paste, The FADER, The Cut, NME, MTV News, and many more.The multi-faceted artist and producer has played sold out UK and EU headline tours in support of Woman on the Internet, has a songwriting credit to her name for global K-pop superstars BTS ("134340"), toured previously with the likes of Sigrid, Nina Nesbitt, and dodie, and has built an organic and loyal fan base of over half a million social followers leading to 200 million cumulative global streams, 35 million YouTube views, and 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.Gartland is currently also in new band FIZZ alongside longtime friends dodie, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown: a project with fun and friendship at its heart, FIZZ's debut album The Secret To Life is due for release on September 15th via Decca Records. She also recently featured on singles with the likes of Half-Alive and Cavetown.



